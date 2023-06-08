For jobs in OpenAI, email Sam Altman; firm open to hiring undergraduates



In a free-wheeling fireside chat with university students on Thursday in Delhi, the CEO of OpenAI and his team seemed eager to welcome bright young IT practitioners of India into the OpenAI work space. If you are interested in working with OpenAI, feel free to email Sam Altman.



“Many of our best researchers are undergraduates or are college dropouts. You certainly do not need a PhD to do great work. OpenAI will welcome you on the basis of talent, and we are certainly a good fit for undergrads,” Altman said while speaking at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi. Asked about the steep degree requirements for applying to tech giants such as Microsoft and Google, Altman said that his company was open to hiring undergraduates and even college drop-outs.



Both Altman and Eleti, responding to queries on ChatGPT plug-ins, invited students to email them and gain “developer access immediately” for working on these plug-ins. Echoing Altman, Atty Eleti, a software engineer at OpenAI, added during the chat: “If you guys amaze us using the Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), building some amazing products, contribute to open-source resources, and then just email sam@openai.com, you will get a job.”



Altman, who was earlier the president of Y Combinator, a start-up accelerator that has launched over 4,000 companies, said: “We had some conversations (on OpenAI Startup Fund) yesterday and we are excited to do more. We would love to invest in Indian start-ups.” On the prospect of establishing a base of operations in India, Altman said that as a first step, OpenAI was looking to tie up with and fund start-ups in the country. He said the OpenAI team had already met with a group of start-ups. “We were very excited to see the energy that Indian start-ups are bringing to the table and we are now ready to start planning how to begin funding these start-ups in India,” he said.



The CEO, who is currently on a tour to steer a conversation on global regulations for AI, plans to meet heads of states across the world. On Thursday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. OpenAI has been investing in start-ups working in artificial intelligence (AI). It also closed OpenAI Startup Fund I worth $175 million.



Altman’s meeting with the prime minister assumed significance, as the integration of ChatGPT with the government’s digital services is gaining speed. Also, the government is working on the Digital India Bill, a law that may govern emerging technologies including AI. “He (Prime Minister) was so enthusiastic, really thoughtful about AI, and the benefits of it. We asked why India has embraced ChatGPT so much and so early. It’s really been fun for us to watch. He had great answers about that,” the OpenAI CEO said.