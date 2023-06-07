Home / Education / News / Kerala govt increases working days in state-run schools to 205 from 198

Kerala govt increases working days in state-run schools to 205 from 198

The Kerala General Education Department on Wednesday said there would be a total of 205 working days in state-run schools in the ongoing academic year 2023-24.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala govt increases working days in state-run schools to 205 from 198

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kerala General Education Department on Wednesday said there would be a total of 205 working days in state-run schools in the ongoing academic year 2023-24.

The decision was taken during a meeting of various teachers' associations convened by General Education Minister V Sivankutty here.

During the academic year 2022-23, state-run schools functioned for198 days.

The existing rules and court verdicts have suggested that there should be five working days in a week, and Saturdays have been made a working day in selected weeks to ensure this.

Though the government had earlier decided to increase the number of working days to 210 during the academic year, it was later revised and fixed at 205, based on the request of teachers' associations, an official statement said.

There would be no change in the dates of summer holidays, it said.

In the statement, the education department also rejected the propaganda that all Saturdays would now be working days in state schools. Out of the total 52 Saturdays in the academic year, only 13 are designated as working days, it said.

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

WBSSC to soon terminate 800 illegaly appointed teachers from service

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

DU sanctions Rs 110 cr for expansion of central library: VC Singh

Faculties with PhD concentrated in top 100 institutions: Education Ministry

How students, teachers can maximise the use of generative AI tool ChatGPT

Airtel Business partners with Centre for India's edtech platform DIKSHA

NIRF 2023: IIT-Madras retains top position; check full list of top colleges

Topics :Kerala govtTeachers

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story