GATE 2024: Last date to apply for GATE registration with a late fee today

GATE exam The GATE exam will be held online as a computer-based test for 30 papers. Candidates are required to solve 65 questions in three hours. The weightage of General Aptitude and core discipline is 15 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively.
This is considered one of the toughest exams, and only 16-18 per cent of the total 9 lakhs or so registered applicants qualify for the exam each year.
Candidates who secure a rank under 200 get admission to IITs, while the rest can get admission to other top M.Tech colleges, including NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.
