NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: Exam city slip out at official website

The NTA has issued PhD Exam City Intimation Slips on its website. Applicants who have applied for PhD Admissions 2023 in prestigious universities can download their exam slip

PhD Entrance Test 2023

New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023 exam city slip. The candidates who applied for Ph. D. Entrance Test for BHU, DU, JNU and BBAU 2023 for admission to Ph.D. courses for the academic session 2023-24 can view the advance intimation slip via official site at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.
This is just an Advance Intimation of the exam city allotted where the exam centre will be situated, to work with the applicants. Ph.D. Entrance Test for BHU, DU, JNU and BBAU 2023 will be held on October 26, 27, 30 and 31, 2023 at different exam centres situated in various cities across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. 

DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023: Steps to check

    • Go to the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.
    • On the home page, press the login link available.
    • Fill in the required details and press on submit.
    • The exam city slip will be showcased on the screen.
    • View the exam city slip and download the page.
    • Save a hard copy of the same for later. 

PhD Entrance Test 2023: Eligibility Criteria

    • Students should have a master’s PG degree.
    • MTech and ME degree-holder students are likewise qualified.
    • A valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score is needed for applicants seeking in engineering or technology. 
    • It will be based on the entrance exam for the 2023 session. 
    • Universities and colleges will hold CSIR-UGC, DBT JRF Biotech Entrance Test, NET, UGC Net, JRF-GATE, and IISC PhD Entrance Exam for PhD Admission 2023. Post this students have to attend an interview. 

PhD Entrance Test 2023: Notification

Applicants might take note that the exam city intimation slip is a record that is intended to inform applicants about their test city, and isn't the admit card. In its official notification, the NTA also underlined that admit cards for the NTA PhD Entrance test 2023 will be delivered soon on the official site.

Also, applicants who face discrepancies in downloading the city intimation slip have been encouraged to contact the NTA Help desk at 011-40759000 or keep in touch with NTA at phd@nta.ac.in. 

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

