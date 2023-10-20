KVS PRT Result 2023: Merit List and Cutoff out at kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan held a written exam to fill 6414 primary teaching positions across different schools. The long wait is now over for the thousands of candidates who took the KVS PRT exam, as the KVS Primary Teacher Result 2023 was announced yesterday on October 19, 2023. On its official website, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, KVS has made available the KVS PRT result 2023 in PDF format.

The roll numbers and names of the eligible applicants shortlisted for the interview of the selection process are shown in the merit list. Along with the result and merit list, the information for the interview date and location is also published. 19,933 applicants are eligible to participate in the next round, according to the results.

KVS PRT Result 2023: Steps to Check

The applicants can simply check and download their result by following the below steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: View the updates in the 'Announcement' column.

Step 3: On the homepage, press “KVS PRT Result 2023”.

Step 4: A new page will display with the result alongside Roll Numbers of the qualifying candidates.

Step 5: Now find your Roll Number with the shortcut of “Ctrl+F”.

Step 6: The appearance of your roll number number on the list will decide the eligibility in the result.

Step 7: Download your PDF for later.

KVS PRT 2023: Insight

The KVS PRT Result 2023 was published on 19 October 2023. Applicants who participated in the Computer Based Test conducted on 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th February 2023 can take a look at their outcomes on the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) at kvsangathan.nic.in.

To view the results, applicants should sign in to their account utilizing their application number and birth date. The KVS PRT Result 2023 is shown as a merit list, which will have the applicant's marks for each segment of the test, as well as their general score.

Also Read J-K: BJP celebrates 4th years to Article 370 abrogation; Cong, PDP protest Tata Motors ties up with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar to sell vehicles BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result Prez Murmu met 16,000 people, including 1,750 from tribal groups in 1st yr PM Modi travels by metro to attend Delhi University's centenary celebration Bihar Employment Fair: Everything you need to know about companies coming BPSC Bihar TRE 2023 exam results announced in phases on bpsc.bih.nic.in NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: Exam city slip out at official website IIM Calcutta summer placement draws 513 offers, calls it a 'feat' BPSC TRE Result 2023 is out out for 6 subjects at bpsc.bih.nic.in

KVS PRT: Cut Off 2023