CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Board Exam 2025 for Economics today. The Economics exam started at 10.30 am and concluded at 1.30 pm. The question paper was distributed to students at 10.15 am allowing 15 extra minutes for students to read the question paper.

A total of 42,00,237 students appeared for CBSE class 10 and 12 exams this year. Among them, 24,12,072 are Class 10 students, while 17,88,165 are from Class 12. The exam was held across 7,842 examination centres.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper: Key details

Particulars Details Exam Name CBSE Board Class 12 Economics Exam 2025 Conducting Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Date March 19, 2025 Exam Timing 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Total Duration 3 hours 15 minutes (including 15 minutes for reading the paper) Paper Type Theory Difficulty Level Moderately difficult

CBSE Board Class 12 Economics Paper Analysis 2025: Students’ feedback

Also Read: CSJMU result 2025 declared at official website, check details inside Based on early student feedback, the Class 12 Economics paper was rated as “moderately difficult”. While most students found the theoretical questions simple and easy to answer, some required extra effort and time. Those who had thoroughly prepared and practiced different types of questions found the paper manageable, whereas others found certain sections more challenging.

CBSE Board Class 12 Economics Paper Analysis 2025: Subject-expert analysis

Teachers said the Class 12 Economics paper closely followed the CBSE board syllabus for 2025. The exam effectively assessed students' conceptual understanding, especially in microeconomics and macroeconomics. While the theoretical questions were straightforward, the application-based and data interpretation sections required critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Overall, the paper was fair, comprehensive, and covered essential topics from the syllabus. “The CBSE Class 12 Economics paper was well-structured, covering all key topics as per the syllabus. The difficulty level was moderate, making it accessible for students who had prepared well. Numerical questions required careful calculations, ensuring that students with strong conceptual understanding could excel. As per the blueprint, 20% of the questions were competency-based, testing students’ analytical and application skills. Overall, the paper was balanced and fair. Students who practiced sample papers and textbook exercises were well-prepared and could score good marks,” said Venkateson (PGT) Economics teacher at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2024-2025 Check the CBSE 12th Economics Marking Scheme 2025:

Also Read

Assessment Type Marks Theory Exam 80 Internal Assessment Periodic Tests Activities (10+10=20) 10 10 Total 100

This question paper contains two sections: Section A – Macro Economics and Section B – Indian Economic Development.

This paper contains 20 Multiple Choice Type Questions of 1 mark each, followed by 4 Short Answer Type Questions of 3 marks each to be answered in 60 to 80 words.

Then comes 6 Short Answer Type Questions of 4 marks each to be answered in 80 to 100 words and the final section contains 4 Long Answer Type Questions of 6 marks each to be answered in 100 to 150 words.