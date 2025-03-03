Gujarat RTE admissions 2025 registration begins; here's how to apply

The admission process under the Right to Education (RTE) Act has been started in private schools across Gujarat. It allows students from economically weaker sections to access quality education.

The admission process will conclude on March 12, 2025. According to reports, around 1,300 private schools in Ahmedabad have allocated 14,778 seats under the RTE quota.

The Act requires private schools to reserve 25% of seats for economically weaker students. Only those families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.5 lakh can apply. The Directorate of Primary Education manages the admission process every year, ensuring eligible students secure admissions.

Gujarat RTE admission: Eligibility criteria

Families with an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh or less are eligible under the RTE Act. Parents need to submit valid income certificates along with other necessary documents for the verification process.

Also Read: AP SSC Admit Card 2025 out: Here's how to get your hall tickets Ensuring the accuracy of these documents is essential, as any discrepancies may lead to disqualification from the admission process.

How to apply for Gujarat RTE admission 2025?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the Gujarat RTE admission 2025:

Firstly, visit the official portal of Gujarat RTE admission.

Create an account using a valid mobile number and email ID.

Enter the necessary information, like personal, academic, and family income details.

Submit scanned copies of income certificates, address proof, Aadhaar card, and other important documents.

Choose preferred schools from the available options under the RTE quota.

Review all the details meticulously and submit the form before the deadline.

One can track the application's progress on the portal.

If selected, students need to visit the allotted school with original documents for verification and final admission.

Gujarat RTE admission 2025: Important guidelines