Delhi govt asks schools to admit EWS, DG students via computerised draws

The department also cautioned against individuals or institutions falsely claiming to influence or guarantee admissions under these categories

For any queries or complaints regarding the admission process, the department advised the applicants to refer to the guidelines and instructions available on the official DoE website.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
The Delhi government has directed all school heads to ensure that admissions for students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories are conducted through a fully computerised draw of lots, eliminating any manual intervention.

In a circular dated February 27, the Directorate of Education (DoE) stated, "The admission process for EWS, DG, and CWSN categories in private unaided recognised schools at the entry-level classes (Nursery, KG, and Class 1) is conducted exclusively through a computerised draw of lots."  "This process is entirely automated, leaving no room for manual interference at any stage," the circular further emphasised.

The department also cautioned against individuals or institutions falsely claiming to influence or guarantee admissions under these categories, it read.

"The general public is informed that such claims are misleading, and people are advised to avoid engaging with such illegal entities," it stated.

Additionally, the DoE requested that any information or complaints regarding such activities be reported to its official email for appropriate legal action.

The circular also directed all private unaided recognised schools to refrain from any official or unofficial association with such individuals, organisations, or institutions.

"If any school is found to be involved in such practices, the Directorate of Education will take the strictest possible action against it," it said.

For any queries or complaints regarding the admission process, the department advised the applicants to refer to the guidelines and instructions available on the official DoE website or contact the designated helpline number, the circular added.

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

