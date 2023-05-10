Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE



However, the official declaration is yet to come from the Board. The Board's official Twitter and Facebook handles will soon announce the results dates. For the latest information regarding the Haryana Board Results 2023, students should keep an eye on this page or the official websites. The Haryana Board Class 10th, and 12th results 2023 are almost ready to be released by the HBSE (Haryana Board of School Education). According to sources, the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th exam results will be available by this week, May 14, 2023.

Haryana Board Results 2023: Details inside Expectations are the results for classes 10th and 12th will be released on various days during a similar week. According to past patterns, it is expected that the class 12th results will be delivered first and afterwards within a time of 2-3 days, the class 10th result revealed. On the same day, the results for all class 12th streams like Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational will be announced. The HBSE's official website will publish the result. Once announced, students can see their outcomes by visiting the authority site of the HBSE. If a website is failed, the Board has also made arrangements to view the result offline via SMS.



The HBSE will announce dates for further re-evaluation and compartmental/supplementary exam process following the results announcement. Students who are dissatisfied with their grades will benefit from the re-evaluation process. Students who do not achieve the required minimum score will be required to take supplementary exams. It is to be noticed that the online scorecard will be provisional. After the announcement of the results, students will be required to obtain their original mark sheets from their respective schools. The HBSE effectively held the 2023 exam processes. The HBSE board exams for class 10th were held from February 27 to March 25, 2023. The Class 12th exam was coordinated from 27th February to 28th March 2023. From the exam's conclusion date last year, the Board took approximately two months to announce the results. Based on this pattern, the result is anticipated to be available by May 14, 2023. The HBSE will also release important statistics about the class 10th, 12th results 2023, such as the toppers list and pass percentage, in addition to the result.

Haryana Board Results 2023: Steps to check (online/offline) Once announced, students can see their outcomes by visiting the authority site or SMS. Taking into account the network and interest connectivity issues, the Board has likewise made plans to see the result offline via SMS. If the official website is overloaded and crashes, students can still view their results using the offline method. The following is a step-by-step guide to viewing the results using either of these approaches:

1. Online method:

Step 1: Visit the HBSE's official website.

Step 2: Press on the HBSE class 10th or 12th result 2023 link. Step 3: Fill in the needed login details in the result window and press on submit button.

Step 4: The Haryana Board result 2023 of that particular class will display on your screen Step 5: Download and take a printout for later.

2. Online method:

Step 1: Unlock the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: For HBSE Class 10th result 2023, type the message: RESULTHB10 Roll-Number. Step 3: For HBSE Class 12th result 2023, type the message: RESULTHB12 Roll-Number.