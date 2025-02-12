How many hours should students study every day? Here's what CBSE says

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the class 10 and 12 board examinations 2025 from February 15. The(CBSE) is set to conduct the class 10 and 12 board examinations 2025 from February 15.

ALSO READ: CBSE board exams 2025: Must-know FAQs and insights about the question paper Many students who are set to appear in the board examination are anxious. Students have several questions on their minds like how to score 90 per cent, what types of questions will be included in the board exam, and how many hours of study are needed to score above average marks.

To help students during exam time, Indian Express shared a list of questions and answers that they asked CBSE on the student's behalf.

Are question papers going to be more difficult than last year?

There are no such plans from CBSE and the difficulty level of the question papers would remain the same. CBSE releases sample question papers ahead of the academic session to nullify the effect of difficulty level. The sample question papers are there to help students in planning the exam preparation.

Are there any marks to attempt the questions?

No, CBSE does not award marks to attempt questions. Marks are awarded to candidates' correct and relevant replies to the question.

CBSE has a responsive system to evaluate the answer books. Teachers who check the examination strictly follow the standard operating procedures during the evaluation process.

CBSE is also working to develop a marking scheme in all subjects comprising all possible answers. Additionally, each question has some value points based on the marks assigned to each question which are essential in the reply and thus marks are awarded accordingly.

The evaluation team is given training on the marking scheme training is also given to the evaluation team before the start of the evaluation for correct and objective evaluation.

What grade is considered a failing grade in CBSE?

If any student is awarded grade E, the candidate is placed under the “Essential Repeat” Category.

What student should carefully consider before going to the examination centre?

Any student needs to take the following actions:-

Always check the location of the examination centre.

Carefully schedule your travel to reach the exam centre before time.

Read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully.

Carry only the permitted items to the examination centre.

Avoid carrying any electronic item to the exam centre, i.e., mobile and smart watches etc.

How many hours should a Class 12 student study daily?

The exam preparations depend on the readiness of the students for the examinations.

Generally, a student who attends classes regularly in the school and follows the teachers' instructions is believed to be ready for the examinations with little preparation, while if a student is not attending classes regularly, more time for preparations will be required.

CBSE advised the students to focus on exams now, irrespective of their preparations as there is enough gap between two exams to prepare well for the examinations.