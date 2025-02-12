CBSE board exams 2025 FAQ: On February 15, 2025, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to administer board exams for classes 10 and 12. Students are diligently studying for their exams with only a few days left. Many students are anxious about crucial details as the exams approach.

Whether or not they will lose marks for exceeding the exam's word limit, or do the final results include the marks from the pre-board exam? We have created a list of the most frequently asked questions that are posted on the official website and have been formally addressed by the board to help students preparing for the exams.

CBSE Board exam 2025: Date and Time

Both the CBSE board exams Class 10 ,12 are set to start on February 15 and end on March 13 and April 2, respectively. Exams will be conducted in one shift between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm. Additionally, the board has made the exam admit card available for download at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board exam 2025: 10 most common FAQs

1. Is passing the theory and practical exams separately necessary for Class 12?

33% is the qualifying score for each subject on the external exam. However, to be eligible for a topic that requires practical work, a student must receive 33% in theory and 33% in practical, in addition to 33% in total.

2. Will I be permitted to use the washroom during the examination time?

Yes, you will be permitted to bring an invigilator with you.

3. Do the results of the pre-board exams include in the overall board exams?

The scores earned in the pre-board tests are not added in the board exam scores, according to CBSE.

4. After being accepted into Class 10 and 12, can a candidate enhance their performance?

Yes, it is possible for a candidate who passed the class 10th or 12th exam to retake one or more subjects, but only in the next year.

5. After the process of mark verification and re-evaluation, do the marks rise or fall?

After the marks are verified in accordance with the actual marks received, the marks may rise or fall, and the candidate must accept the revised outcome.

6. How can we get a copy of the Class 10th and 12th exam answers book?

In accordance with the deadline established by the Board, applicants may apply for photocopies of their answer booklets by paying the required processing fees. When the results are announced, kindly visit our website at www.cbse.nic.in for more information.

7. Can we use a gel pen and whitener during board exams?

Whitener is prohibited. However, it is possible to utilize gel pens with blue or royal blue ink.

8. I am unable to finish my paper due to my slow writing speed. Can something be done?

Write the answer and practice on it to increase your speed. Organize your thoughts before writing any answer sheet, and if you have limited time, attempt to express your answer in points. Never leave out a single question.

9. Please let me know which chapters are crucial so that I can study for high grades.

Studying for exams in a selective manner is not advised. Every topic has a predetermined syllabus set by the Board. To get good grades on the test, you must fully study the complete syllabus and comprehend the concepts.

10. What are the requirements to pass the 12th grade?

According to the study plan, a candidate must pass five external exam subjects in addition to internal subjects in order to be declared successful.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Tips and guidelines

• The most crucial thing is to allocate your time so that you can revise every subject.

• Consult the previous year's question papers and the CBSE syllabus. Put them into practice as much as you can. Actually, set aside some time during the day to simply practise answering questions from prior years.

• It is advised to spend more time revising your prepared material if you have not gone over the complete syllabus yet.

• Spend a few hours learning key points from the remaining topics. Self-examination helps in remembering all the material in addition to boosting confidence prior to tests.