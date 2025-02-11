Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / Sudha Murty urges govt to provide funds to promote storytelling in schools

Sudha Murty urges govt to provide funds to promote storytelling in schools

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Tuesday urged the union government to provide funds to schools to build halls where students can be taught values through storytelling.

Sudha Murthy
Sudha Murthy (Photo: Infosys.org)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Tuesday urged the union government to provide funds to schools to build halls where students can be taught values through storytelling.

Participating in a debate on the Budget in the Rajya Sabha, the engineer-turned-philanthropist said the Budget is particularly good for the middle-classes.

While welcoming the budget, she stressed that children should be taught values to make them good citizens.

"We can teach children AI, computer science, mathematics etc, but you are not making our children good citizens. A good character, value based education, we are not able to do that," Murty said.

"It is very difficult to bring up children without a value system because ultimately they do not become good citizens even though they may be highly educated people," she said.

Murty added that just moral science classes won't help either.

Also Read

Nearly 250 mn children missed school in 2024 due to extreme weather: Unicef

School enrolment falls by 3.7 mn in 2023-24, shows education ministry data

RTE Amendments 2024: Schools now allowed to fail class 5 and 8 students

Committed to providing school education to every section, says PM Modi

Chhattisgarh govt to use AI for improving school education, programmes

"Once I was working in a school village. Many parents, especially mothers, came to me and said our children don't listen to us, they don't read, they are not interested in doing any other work, give us a solution. I said there is no quick solution, let's experiment..." she said.

"We built one big air conditioned hall, and there I kept some children's story books. I told them if you teach them good values through stories it is possible to hold their attention and they may learn by this. We gave them little material and visited after one year. Things were so different after one year. Children were attracted to the AC room in summer, and went to the hall where they could do many indoor activities. Along with that good value system," she said.

"If you want to attract children to school, you should have a big hall. You should have teachers and volunteers who can tell stories," she said, urging the union government to make allocations for this.

"The Government of India, with National Education Policy, has revised the due syllabus. I appreciate it," she added.

She said India has a story telling tradition, and mentioned some images found on a cup discovered at the archaeological site of Lothal.

"It is a very small cup, on it there is a story... A crow is sitting on a bowl, and has a stone in his mouth, we all know this story..." she said.

"We should have compulsory story telling sessions, have teachers' training inclusive of storytelling, and if possible, we should have an institution built over time for storytelling," she said.

"I request the finance minister, particularly at high school level, to require this new art to be introduced in their life, and the government should India should give a little more funding for building a room, with AC or fan," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JEE Main results 2025 released: 14 candidates get 100 NTA score

India Post GDS recruitment 2025: Apply for 21,413 posts at official website

Crack the 2025 CBSE Board exams: Top 5 tips for great scores in Class 10

JEE Main 2025 final answer key out, results expected to be out soon

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2025 out: Check steps to download scorecard

Topics :School educationSchoolsBudget 2025

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story