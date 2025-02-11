JEE Main results 2025 released: 14 candidates get 100 NTA score
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 January exams on the official website at jeemain.nta.in
JEE Main 2025 Toppers List Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 January exams. The NTA has just released the Final Answer Key for the JEE Main Session 1 result. The applicants can view the final answer key on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. AYUSH SINGHAL, RAJASTHAN has become topper of JEE Main 2025?
On February 6, NTA ended the JEE Main session 1 provisional answer key objection window. The agency also announced candidates' recorded responses and questions in addition to the provisional answer key.
JEE Main Result 2025 Topper List: Candidates who scored 100 NTA Score
The names of JEE Main Toppers 2025 who have scored 100 percentile , AYUSH SINGHAL from RAJASTHAN who topped Jee mains 2025:
• AYUSH SINGHAL, RAJASTHAN
• KUSHAGRA GUPTA, KARNATAKA
• DAKSH, DELHI (NCT)
• HARSMJHA, DELHI (NCT)
• SAI MANOGNA GUTHIKONDA, ANDHRA PRADESH
• OM PRAKASH BEHERA, RAJASTHAN
• BANI BRATA MAJEE, TELANGANA
• RAJIT GUPTA, RAJASTHAN
• SHREYAS LOHIYA, UTTAR PRADESH
• SAKSHAM JINDAL, RAJASTHAN
• SAURAV, UTTAR PRADESH
• VISHAD JAIN, MAHARASHTRA
• ARNAV SINGH, RAJASTHAN
• SHIVEN VIKAS TOSHNIWAL, GUJARAT.
When was JEE Main exams 2025 conducted?
JEE Main session 1 paper 1 exam for BE and BTech courses was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm was held in multi-shifts.
JEE Main Result 2025: How to view the scorecard? NTA JEE Mains Session 1 Scorecard Link Activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps to Download Scorecard Here
• Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
• Open the session 1 scorecard download link.
• Fill in the information that was asked and log in.
• View and download your results.
All you need to know about JEE Main exam
There are two papers in the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE (Main). Admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally financed Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions / universities financed / recognized by participating State Governments is determined by the results of Paper 1.
An eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is administered for admission to IITs, is JEE (Main). Admission to the country's B. Arch and B. Planning programs is determined by the results of Paper 2.