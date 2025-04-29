HPBOSE 12th result 2025: The HPBOSE 12th result 2025 is expected to be released soon by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). However, the official date and time for the announcement have not yet been confirmed. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 4 to March 29, 2025.

The exams were held daily in a single shift from 8:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The board exams began with the Economics paper and concluded with the Dance (Kathak/Bharat Natyam) paper. Students are advised to regularly check the official HPBOSE website for updates and further information.

HP Board Result 2025: Date and Time?

In 2024, the HPBoSE Class 12 results were announced soon on April 29. Out of 85,777 students who appeared for the exams, 63,092 successfully cleared them. Notably, 30 female students featured among the top ten rank holders across all streams.

The date and timing of the HPBOSE Class 12 results 2025 will be declared on the official website at hpbose.org.

Almost 1.95 lakh students took the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025. This year, HPBoSE has expanded the number of exam centres from 2,250 to 2,300.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2025: How to check?

Candidates who have shown up for the Class 12 board examination in the state can view their results by following the steps given below:

1. Go to the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

2. Press on the HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to fill in their login details.

4. Press submit, and your result will be showcased.

5. View the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.