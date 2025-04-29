The results of the Class 12 board exam for the 2024–2025 academic year will soon be released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). Based on past trends, the board is anticipated to release the AHSEC Class 12th Results 2025 in the first week of May. The Class 12 exam was held from February 13 to March 17, 2025.

A formal confirmation of the results' date and time is still pending, though. After they are made available, students can view their scorecards by entering their roll number and checking in to the official websites at resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: How to check results once out?

Step 1: Go to the official websites at resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link for Assam HS 12th Result 2025

Step 3: When the login page opens, fill in your roll number

Step 4: Press ‘submit’ and your Assam Board Class 12 Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen

Step 5: Download and save a copy for later reference.

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: How to check via SMS?

• Open the SMS app and enter the roll number, ASSAM12.

• Your results will be sent straight to your phone if you send this to 56263.

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: Insights

It is expected that the AHSEC Class 12 results will be made public in late April or early May of 2025. For the final confirmation of the release date, keep checking the official AHSEC website.

The Board is anticipated to hold a press conference to reveal the AHSEC Class 12 results, in line with previous trends. The news conference will be held by the board officials. The stream-wise pass percentage, names of the toppers, district toppers, and other information will be shared along with the results.

You can take the compartment exams if you do not receive the required minimum passing scores in no more than three subjects. Following the announcement of the results, information regarding the application procedure and test dates for the compartment will be provided.