Assam Board HS Results 2025 are anticipated soon on the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The Class 12 exams were held from Feb 13 to Mar 17, 2025 and students can access their results once out

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
The results of the Class 12 board exam for the 2024–2025 academic year will soon be released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). Based on past trends, the board is anticipated to release the AHSEC Class 12th Results 2025 in the first week of May. The Class 12 exam was held from February 13 to March 17, 2025. 
 
A formal confirmation of the results' date and time is still pending, though. After they are made available, students can view their scorecards by entering their roll number and checking in to the official websites at resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: How to check results once out?

Step 1: Go to the official websites at resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link for Assam HS 12th Result 2025
Step 3: When the login page opens, fill in your roll number
Step 4: Press ‘submit’ and your Assam Board Class 12 Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen

Step 5: Download and save a copy for later reference.  ALSO READ | JKBOSE Class 12 result 2025 expected to be out by April 30 at jkbose.nic.in

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: How to check via SMS?

Open the SMS app and enter the roll number, ASSAM12.
Your results will be sent straight to your phone if you send this to 56263.

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: Insights 

It is expected that the AHSEC Class 12 results will be made public in late April or early May of 2025. For the final confirmation of the release date, keep checking the official AHSEC website.
 
The Board is anticipated to hold a press conference to reveal the AHSEC Class 12 results, in line with previous trends. The news conference will be held by the board officials. The stream-wise pass percentage, names of the toppers, district toppers, and other information will be shared along with the results.  ALSO READ | TS SSC 10th results 2025 are likely to be out soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
 
You can take the compartment exams if you do not receive the required minimum passing scores in no more than three subjects. Following the announcement of the results, information regarding the application procedure and test dates for the compartment will be provided.
 
First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

