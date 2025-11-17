IAF AFCAT 1 registration 2026 starts today: Check steps to apply online

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the AFCAT 1 registration process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2026 today, November 17. The application link is available to candidates online at afcat.cdac.in, the official website. It is important to remember that the AFCAT application fee is the same for all categories.

For the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches, registration is open. The AFCAT 1 registration deadline is December 14, 2025. This recruitment will fill a total of 340 AFCAT positions for both men and women.

How to apply for the AFCAT 1 registration?

• Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in

• On the homepage, press the ‘Apply Now’ link

• End the AFCAT registration

• Log in and fill out the necessary details in the application form

• Make the payment of the fee and send the form online.

About the IAF AFCAT 1 vacancies

The branches of Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) are accepting applicants. The IAF releases positions for the Flying branch for NCC Special Entry, which includes 10% of seats from CDSE vacancies and 10% of vacancies from AFCAT.

A written exam, passing two stages of testing at the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), and a physical examination are all part of the AFCAT selection procedure for the position of flying officer. An All-India merit list with the final AFCAT 1 results is made public.

More about the IAF AFCAT 1 fees

Officers will be paid between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,50 during the one-year training term, while flying cadets would earn a set compensation of Rs 56,100. Applications are being accepted for the special entrance scheme (for flying postings only) in addition to the SSC program.