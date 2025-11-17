Home / Education / News / IAF AFCAT 1 registration 2026 starts today: Check steps to apply online

IAF AFCAT 1 registration 2026 starts today: Check steps to apply online

AFCAT 1 registration 2026 Date: IAF AFCAT 2026 registration will begin today.Candidates can fill out the AFCAT 1 application form online at the official website. Know all the relevant information here

IAF AFCAT 1 Registration 2026
IAF AFCAT 1 Registration 2026
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the AFCAT 1 registration process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2026 today, November 17. The application link is available to candidates online at afcat.cdac.in, the official website. It is important to remember that the AFCAT application fee is the same for all categories. 
 
For the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches, registration is open. The AFCAT 1 registration deadline is December 14, 2025. This recruitment will fill a total of 340 AFCAT positions for both men and women. 

How to apply for the AFCAT 1 registration?

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in
On the homepage, press the ‘Apply Now’ link
End the AFCAT registration 
Log in and fill out the necessary details in the application form 
Make the payment of the fee and send the form online.

About the IAF AFCAT 1 vacancies

The branches of Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) are accepting applicants. The IAF releases positions for the Flying branch for NCC Special Entry, which includes 10% of seats from CDSE vacancies and 10% of vacancies from AFCAT.
 
A written exam, passing two stages of testing at the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), and a physical examination are all part of the AFCAT selection procedure for the position of flying officer. An All-India merit list with the final AFCAT 1 results is made public. 
 
Candidates should be aware that IAF is opening positions for the Flying branch for the NCC special entrance, which includes 10% of seats from CDSE vacancies and 10% of vacancies from AFCAT. 

More about the IAF AFCAT 1 fees

Officers will be paid between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,50 during the one-year training term, while flying cadets would earn a set compensation of Rs 56,100. Applications are being accepted for the special entrance scheme (for flying postings only) in addition to the SSC program.
 
In the final week of December 2026 or the first week of January 2027, candidates who pass the test will train at the IAF's facility in Dundigai, Hyderabad. 
 

 

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

