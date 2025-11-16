Home / Education / News / Amid ongoing students' protest, Panjab University postpones exams

Amid ongoing students' protest, Panjab University postpones exams

Punjab University (PU) Controller of Examinations, Jagat Bhushan, said the revised dates for the examinations will be communicated in due course

Exam, National exam
Representative Image: Students have been advised to regularly check the university's official channels for further updates. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid the ongoing students' protest over the issue of Senate polls, the Panjab University authorities have postponed all examinations scheduled to be held from November 18 to 20.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Punjab University (PU) Controller of Examinations, Jagat Bhushan, said the revised dates for the examinations will be communicated in due course.

Students have been advised to regularly check the university's official channels for further updates.

The university's decision came after the protesting students announced that they would boycott the exams until the schedule for the Senate polls, which have not been held in over a year, is announced. They also threatened not to let the exam take place if their demand was not met.

On November 12, representatives of the protesting students held a meeting with the university vice chancellor (VC).

They claimed that the VC assured them that the Senate poll schedule, which has been sent for approval to the chancellor, would soon be approved.

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice president Ashmeet Singh earlier said the protest would continue until their main demand of the Senate election schedule announcement was met.

The students are holding the protest near the VC office under the banner of 'Panjab University Bachao Morcha'. Initially, they launched the protest against the Centre's decision to restructure the university's governing bodies -- Senate and Syndicate.

On November 7, the Ministry of Education withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the two bodies, following mounting pressure from various political leaders and the protesting students.

Despite this, the students refused to end their agitation and called for a "university shutdown" on Monday to press their demand.

Several political parties from Punjab, including the AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and farmers' bodies, including Samyukta Kisan Morcha, SKM (Non-Political), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha, have extended their support to the students' agitation.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday met the protesting students and urged all political parties and social organisations to put aside their differences and unite in support of the university issue.

After meeting the students, the former deputy chief minister emphasised the importance of sending a strong message that Punjabis will not allow the university to be "taken away" from Punjab.

PU is a symbol of the state and this issue is deeply emotional for the people, said Badal, who studied for four years at the university. He called for a united front to oppose any moves to centralise the university.

Badal claimed that this is the first attempt to seize a prestigious institution in Punjab, warning that further actions may follow to alter the character of Chandigarh.

He also announced that a SAD-led delegation would soon meet the vice president of India to seek his intervention in this matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dharmendra Pradhan launches incubation centre to boost AI in schools

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025: How to check results, PO results once out

RRB Group D Admit Card and Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 to be out today

Centre reviews initiatives to strengthen nursing education, governance

CAT 2025 admit card released at iimcat.ac.in; check how to download & more

Topics :panjab universityStudentProtest

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story