IBPS PO, SO recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 6000 posts is today

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close its registration window for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO) today, July 21, 2025. Candidates who haven't yet applied for these positions can send their application forms before the application closes.

No candidate will be permitted to send their application form after the application window closure. The application forms are available at the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

This initiative aims to fill 6,215 openings, of which 5,208 are for Probationary Officers and 1,007 are for Specialist Officers. Candidates are advised to view the official notification before submitting their online application forms.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply • Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. • Press on the 'IBPS PO or IBPS SO registration link'. • It will route you to a new window. • Press on the 'apply online'. • Register yourself by giving basic details and send. • Log in using the generated account details and enter the application form. • Make the payment of the application fee, and submit it. • Take a printout of the application form for later use. IBPS PO 2025: Important dates • Deadline to apply: July 21, 2025 (today)

• IBPS PO Prelims exam: August • IBPS PO Prelims result: September • Mains exam admit card: September/October • Mains exam: October • Main result: November • Personality test: November/ December • Interview: December 2025/ January 2026 • Provisional allotment: January/ February 2026. • Preliminary exam (tentative): PO: October 19 & 20, SO: November 9, 2025 • Mains exam (tentative): PO: November 30 and SO: December 14, 2025. IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: About 5208 vacancies and banks • Bank of Baroda: 1000 vacancies • Indian Bank: Not reported • Indian Overseas Bank: 450 • Bank of India: 700 • Bank of Maharashtra: 1000

• Canara Bank: 1000 • Central Bank of India: 500 • Punjab National Bank : 200 • Punjab & Sind Bank: 358. IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility 1. Specialist Officers (SO) • Vacancies: 1007 • Educational Qualification: The specific educational requirements for each position (such as law officer, agricultural field officer, IT officer, etc.) differ. For exact needs, candidates are encouraged to consult the comprehensive official notification available on ibps.in. • Age Limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 30. According to government regulations, age relaxation is available to reserved categories. 2. Probationary Officers (PO) Vacancies: 5208

Educational Qualification: A graduate degree in any field from an Indian government-approved university or an equivalent degree is considered an educational qualification. Age Limit: As of July 1, 2025, candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 30. According to government regulations, age relaxation is available to reserved categories. IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Application Fees • General/OBC candidates: Rs 850 • SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 175. IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process Candidates will go through a three-stage process: • Preliminary Exam • Mains Exam • Interview Every phase is essential to the ultimate choice. It is recommended that candidates thoroughly prepare and keep up with any updates on the IBPS website.