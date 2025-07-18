TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025 out today: Key details here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will make the results of the TS EAMCET 2025 phase 1 seat allocation public today. Once the seat allocation results are announced, candidates who applied for the first round of the TS EAPCET 2025 counselling procedure can view them on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

To confirm their admission, those who were given seats in the first phase must visit the colleges between July 18 and July 22. Additionally, they must finish verifying their documents and make the necessary payments within the allotted time. On July 25, the second phase will start, and on August 5, the third and last phase will begin.

TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Check Step 1: Go to the official portal at tgeapcet.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, search for the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling link and press on it. Step 3: Choose the Phase 1 seat allotment result link. Step 4: The result will be showcased on the screen in a PDF format. Step 5: Download and save the page for later use. TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Phase 1: Documents needed — TS EAMCET 2025 rank card. — TS EAMCET 2025 Admit Card — Class 12 or equivalent mark sheet. — Class 10 or equivalent mark sheet.

— Aadhaar Card — Minority Certificate (if applicable) — Transfer Certificate (TC) — Education certificates from Class 6 to Class 12. — Caste Certificate (if applicable) — Residence Certificate of either parent for 10 years in Telangana / Andhra Pradesh (if applicable) — PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and Games Certificates (if applicable). TS EAMCET 2025 Allotment result: What's next? After downloading the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase I allotment letter, candidates must pay the tuition fee (if applicable) using net banking, credit card, or debit card between July 18 and 22. They also need to self-report online through the candidate login and obtain the admission number to confirm their allotted seat.

Candidates with zero tuition fee must also self-report online within the same dates to confirm their admission. It is recommended that candidates review all of the guidelines included in the provisional seat allocation notification for the TS EAMCET 2025. The tuition fees paid in advance will be taken into consideration for a later seat allocation if the applicant cancels their online admission after paying for the first phase of the TS EAMCET 2025 and exercises their options in any next phases. TS EAMCET 2025 Allotment: Fees Candidates with zero tuition costs must use the TS EAMCET 2025 candidate login to self-report online within the allotted time. A minimum of INR 5000 (for SC/ST candidates) and INR 10,000 (for others) must be paid by each candidate. Candidates who report to the designated college following the last stage will receive the same back. The same will be lost if the candidate fails to show up.