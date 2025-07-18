The Gujarat Board SSC result 2025 for the supplementary exams was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board ( GSEB ) from 9 am onwards today, July 18. The compartment test was held from June 23 to July 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: UGC NET June 2025 result date announced by NTA, check full details here Using their login information, students can access the official website to view their results and get the GSEB SSC marksheet 2025. The link to obtain the Gujarat Board supplementary result 2025 is available on the GSEB website at gseb.org. Students can use their seven-digit seat number to view their GSEB SSC supplemental result 2025.

Students are required to notify the authorities in case of any errors in the GSEB SSC result 2025. It is recommended that students carefully review the material added to their marksheet because it is crucial for further education. GSEB Class 10 Supplementary result 2025: Date and time • Result date- July 18, 2025 • Result time- from 9 AM onwards • Exam date- June 23 to July 1, 2025. List of complete GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 • Registered Candidates- 1,24,058 • Registered (female) Students- 52,192 • Registered (male) students- 71,866 • Present Candidates- 93,904 • Present (female) students- 33,384

• Present (male) students- 60,520 • Qualified Candidates- 25,929 • Qualified (female) students- 10,566 • Qualified (male) students- 15,363 • Result Percentage- 27.61 % • Result Percentage of female students- 31.65 % • Result Percentage of male students- 25.38 %. How to Check GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025? Visit the official website of Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org • Press on the Gujarat SSC Result tab available on the screen • Choose the seat and the seven-digit seat number • The GSEB SSC class 10 supplementary result 2025 will be available on the screen display • View the details carefully and save the GSEB SSC Result 2025 for later reference.

How to check the GSEB Gujarat SSC Result 2025 via WhatsApp? Gujarat GSEB result 2025 for the supplementary exam can be available through WhatsApp. Students will be able to view their results by sending the supplementary-2025 exam seat number on WhatsApp Number 6357300971. How to check the GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 via SMS? • Type an SMS like SSC Seat Number • Send the message to 56263 • GSEB SSC Result 2025 supplementary will be sent as an SMS to the same number on your mobile. GSEB 10th Purak Result 2025: Qualifying Criteria • For Differently Abled Students- 20%