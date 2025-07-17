Home / Education / News / UGC NET June 2025 result date announced by NTA, check full details here

UGC NET June 2025 result date announced by NTA, check full details here

NTA has confirmed that the result for UGC NET June 2025 will be released this month. The exam determines the eligibility for assistant professorship and JRF

Yunus Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the official result date for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. As per the latest update, the UGC NET results will be declared on July 22, 2025, on the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
 
The confirmation came via NTA’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores and download the result using their login credentials.
 

UGC NET June 2025: Key exam details

 
Exam Dates: June 25 to June 29, 2025
Provisional Answer Key: Released on July 5, 2025
Objection Window: July 6 to July 8, 2025
Result Date: July 22, 2025
 
The UGC NET is conducted to assess eligibility for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across Indian universities and colleges.
 

How UGC NET 2025 result is calculated: Evaluation process explained

 
NTA follows a strict multi-step procedure to determine eligibility:
 
Step I: 6% of total candidates appearing in both papers are considered for qualification.
Step II: Slots are divided according to the Government of India’s reservation policy.
Step III: Minimum qualifying marks:
 
General/EWS: 40% aggregate in both papers
Reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwD/Third gender): 35% aggregate
 
Step IV: Subject-wise and category-wise cut-offs are calculated based on total slots and aggregate performance.
Step V: JRF slots are separately allocated as per reservation rules.
 

UGC NET June 2025: Steps to download result

 
Follow these simple steps to access your UGC NET June 2025 result once it is declared:
Visit the official website: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on the result link: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “UGC NET June 2025 Result”
Enter login credentials: Input your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin as displayed on the screen
View result: Once submitted, your UGC NET scorecard will appear on the screen
Download and print: Download the result and take a printout for future reference
 

UGC NET: What’s Next?

 
After the result announcement, NTA will release the final answer key, followed by cut-off marks and score normalization details. Qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for academic positions or proceed with fellowship programmes under UGC guidelines.
 

UGC NET

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

