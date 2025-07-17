UGC NET June 2025 result date announced by NTA, check full details here

The confirmation came via NTA’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores and download the result using their login credentials.

Exam Dates: June 25 to June 29, 2025

Provisional Answer Key: Released on July 5, 2025

Objection Window: July 6 to July 8, 2025

Step IV: Subject-wise and category-wise cut-offs are calculated based on total slots and aggregate performance.

General/EWS: 40% aggregate in both papers

Step II: Slots are divided according to the Government of India’s reservation policy.

Step I: 6% of total candidates appearing in both papers are considered for qualification.

NTA follows a strict multi-step procedure to determine eligibility:

Step V: JRF slots are separately allocated as per reservation rules.

UGC NET June 2025: Steps to download result

Follow these simple steps to access your UGC NET June 2025 result once it is declared:

Visit the official website: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the result link: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “UGC NET June 2025 Result”

Enter login credentials: Input your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin as displayed on the screen

View result: Once submitted, your UGC NET scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and print: Download the result and take a printout for future reference