Rajasthan Police SI paper leak: Police request govt to cancel the exam

The Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment examination is likely to be cancelled following reports of a paper leak. A detailed report has been sent to the state government by the police headquarters recommending the cancellation of the examination.

There is no update from the state government, and the cancellation of the exam will have far-reaching implications and it will affect the future of the candidates. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What is the paper leak case? The controversy began when the case was registered against the paper leak of the SI recruitment exam in February 2024 by the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG). The investigation revealed that two separate gangs were behind the paper leak leading to the arrest of 37 officers from different police stations who acquired the exam papers in advance. The case took a serious turn when five more police officers were held, including the son and daughter of former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Ramuram Raika.

SOG ADG Vijay Kumar Singh, who is leading the investigation, reportedly submitted a proposal to cancel the recruitment examination. The proposal details how the paper was leaked from the examination centre and disseminated through social media platforms. The Director General of Police, U.R. Sahu, forwarded the proposal to the state government, where it has been discussed at a high level. The government may soon take a decisive step in this matter.

When did the application process for Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2024 begin?

The recruitment drive that aims to fill 859 sub-inspector posts in the Rajasthan Police is under scrutiny following the reports of a paper leak scandal. Over 7.97 lakh students applied for the examination which was conducted on September 13, 14 and 15, 2021. These exams were held in 802 centres in 11 districts. The application process for the examination began on February 9, 2021, and concluded on March 10, 2021. An additional application window for the economically weaker sections began on June 9, to June 23, 2021.

What is the implication of exam cancellation?

The cancellation of the application process will impact lakhs of aspirants and there will be a fresh recruitment drive. The government will most likely face questions related to recruitment process integrity and the ability to prevent paper leaks in the future.

Student trust has once again been shattered on the functioning of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). As per the SOG investigation, the RPSC member Ramuram Raika received the paper from another RPSC member, Babulal Katara, and shared the examination with his son and daughter, seven days before the examination. Katara has been in jail since 2023 for a similar offence and he will now be further questioned regarding the SI paper leak.

What to expect next?

The cancellation of the examination is likely to necessitate a fresh start prompting a review of the current recruitment policies and procedures preventing such incidents in the future. The government will take this decision in the coming days to prevent such incidents in the future ensuring accountability and fairness in the recruitment process.