ICSI CS December 2025 exam registration begins from today, August 26

Registration for the December 2025 session of the CS Executive and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) has begun at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on August 26, 2025.

Until September 25, 2025, candidates may apply on the official website, icsi.edu. Additionally, there will be a late fee for applications submitted between September 26 and October 10, 2025. The official timetable states that the CS Executive and Professional exams in Hindi and English would take place between December 22 and December 29, 2025.

ALSO READ: ICSI CS Result 2025: Scorecards declared today at official website Every paper will run from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM for a total of three hours and fifteen minutes. Depending on the registration deadline, applicants to the Professional Program must pass an online pre-examination test in addition to ODOP or TDOP.

How to apply for the ICSI CS December 2025 Exam? • Go to the official website at icsi.edu • Log in with your registration number and password • Choose your preferred module • Press on the CS December 2025 registration link • Enter the form, upload documents, and pay the fee • Check details carefully and submit the form. ICSI CS December 2025 Executive Exam Timetable • December 22- Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws • December 23- Capital Market and Securities Laws • December 24- Company Law and Practice • December 26- Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws • December 27- Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws

• December 28- Tax Laws and Practice December 29- Corporate Accounting and Financial Management. ALSO READ: ICSI CS toppers' list 2025: Prashil Singh, Bhumi Mehta secure top ranks December 29- Corporate Accounting and Financial Management. ICSI CS December 2025 Programme Exam Timetable • December 22- Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice • December 23- Strategic Management and Corporate Finance • December 24- Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances • December 26- Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency • December 27- Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence • December 28- Elective 2 [Open Book Exam – one out of five subjects] (i) Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation

(ii) Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning (iii) Labour Laws and Practice (iv) Banking and Insurance – Laws and Practice (v) Insolvency and Bankruptcy – Law and Practice • December 29- Elective 1 [Open Book Exam – one out of five subjects] (i) CSR and Social Governance (ii) Internal and Forensic Audit (iii) Intellectual Property Rights – Law and Practice (iv) Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security – Laws and Practice ALSO READ: Canada student visas down 66%, foreign worker arrivals cut by half in 2025 (v) Advanced Direct Tax Laws and Practice. ICSI CS December 2025 exam fees • Executive Programme: Rs 1,500 per group