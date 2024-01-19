ICSI CSEET 2024: Results to be out today at 2 pm for CS entrance exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all ready to announce the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result today i.e. January 19, 2024. The official sources affirm that ICSI CSEET result 2024 link will be activated today at 2 pm.



Applicants who have shown up for the written test can view the ICSI CSEET result 2024 on the official portal at icsi.edu. One must utilize their registration number and date of birth to view ICSI CSEET result Jan 2024.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The institute conducted the ICSI CSEET test in remote proctored mode on January 8, 2024. It will likewise announce the CSEET marksheet alongside results. The official site says that the results will be best seen utilizing the Google Chrome browser.

ICSI CSEET result January 2024 marksheet: How to download ? Step 1: Visit the official portal of ICSI at icsi.edu Step 2: On the homepage, search the ICSI CSEET result January 2024 link Step 3: Press the link that will showcase the CSEET result Jan 2024 page Step 4: Fill in the login credentials like Registration number and date of birth Step 5: Submit the essential fields Step 6: The ICSI CSEET result Jan 2024 will be showcase on the screen Step 7: View CSEET result and take a printout of results for later. ICSI CSEET result January 2024: Essentials





ALSO READ: NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip; Know more

The organisation won't share any physical copy of the result cum mark sheet. In remote proctored mode, the entrance exam was given on January 6 and 8, 2024.

The exam is taken to get admissions for the professional course of company secretaries. Applicants who qualify the test will be allowed to appear for a next level of the Company Secretary (CS) course- CS Executive programme (single module). The CS course registration deadline is January 31, 2024.

ICSI CSEET result 2024: Marks and pattern To qualify the test, applicants are expected to score at least 50 percent overall total passing marks. In Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Current Affairs, and Economic and Business Environment, the minimum passing score should be 40 per cent.



Applicants are recommended to download CSEET marksheet in PDF format and save the hard copy of a similar for later. One must get at least 40 percent in each paper to qualify in the test. At least 50 per cent marks is expected to pass through the CSEET test.

ICSI CSEET: Overview



ALSO READ: No intake of students below 16 years: Govt's norms for coaching centres

ICSI is the only India's recognized professional body to create and regulate the profession of India's Company Secretaries. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI works under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs jurisdiction, Government of India.

The Institute gives top-quality education to the Company Secretaries (CS) Course students and best quality set guidelines to CS Members. As of now, there are over 65,000 individuals and around 2.5 Lakhs students on the rolls of ICSI.