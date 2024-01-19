ICSI CSEET 2024: Results to be out today at 2 pm for CS entrance exam

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ICSI CSEET result January 2024 marksheet: How to download ? Step 1: Visit the official portal of ICSI at icsi.edu Step 2: On the homepage, search the ICSI CSEET result January 2024 link Step 3: Press the link that will showcase the CSEET result Jan 2024 page Step 4: Fill in the login credentials like Registration number and date of birth Step 5: Submit the essential fields Step 6: The ICSI CSEET result Jan 2024 will be showcase on the screen Step 7: View CSEET result and take a printout of results for later.
ICSI CSEET result January 2024: Essentials
ALSO READ: NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip; Know more
ICSI CSEET result 2024: Marks and pattern To qualify the test, applicants are expected to score at least 50 percent overall total passing marks. In Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Current Affairs, and Economic and Business Environment, the minimum passing score should be 40 per cent.
ICSI CSEET: Overview ICSI is the only India's recognized professional body to create and regulate the profession of India's Company Secretaries. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI works under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs jurisdiction, Government of India.
ALSO READ: No intake of students below 16 years: Govt's norms for coaching centres
ALSO READ: No intake of students below 16 years: Govt's norms for coaching centres