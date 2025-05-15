ICSI CSEET May 2025 results date announced: Here's all you need to know

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to release the result for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exam on May 15, 2025.

Once the results are out, candidates can check and download the CSEET results through the official website, icsi.edu. The institute conducted the CSEET exam on May 3 and May 5, 2025. Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible to appear for the CS executive exam.

ICSI CEET results 2025: Date

The institute is likely to release the CSEET board exam results today, May 15.

How to check and download the CSEET scorecard 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CSEET scorecard 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., icsi.edu

On the homepage, check for the CSEET May 2025 exam.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit button

The CSEET scorecard will appear on your screens

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

CSEET May 2025 results: Details mentioned on your scorecard

Here are the details mentioned on your scorecard:

Candidate’s name

Registration number

Roll number

Date of birth

Exam date

Marks obtained

Subject code/Paper code

Passing status

Validity of scorecard

ICSI CSEET May 2025 result

ICSI will upload the formal e-result-cum-marks statement on the official website, immediately after declaring the results. No physical copy of the results will be issued to the candidates.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May 2025 session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates," an ICSI's official notification reads.