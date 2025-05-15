Home / Education / News / ICSI CSEET May 2025 results date announced: Here's all you need to know

ICSI CSEET May 2025 results date announced: Here's all you need to know

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test results today, May 15, 2025. Candidates can download the results at icsi.edu

ICSI
Image:X
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to release the result for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exam on May 15, 2025.
 
Once the results are out, candidates can check and download the CSEET results through the official website, icsi.edu. The institute conducted the CSEET exam on May 3 and May 5, 2025. Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible to appear for the CS executive exam.

ICSI CEET results 2025: Date

The institute is likely to release the CSEET board exam results today, May 15.

How to check and download the CSEET scorecard 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CSEET scorecard 2025:
  • Visit the official website, i.e., icsi.edu
  • On the homepage, check for the CSEET May 2025 exam.
  • Enter your login credentials and click on submit button
  • The CSEET scorecard will appear on your screens
  • Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

CSEET May 2025 results: Details mentioned on your scorecard

Here are the details mentioned on your scorecard:
  • Candidate’s name
  • Registration number
  • Roll number
  • Date of birth
  • Exam date
  • Marks obtained
  • Subject code/Paper code
  • Passing status
  • Validity of scorecard

ICSI CSEET May 2025 result

ICSI will upload the formal e-result-cum-marks statement on the official website, immediately after declaring the results. No physical copy of the results will be issued to the candidates. 
 
"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May 2025 session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates," an ICSI's official notification reads.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CHSE Odisha 12th exams 2025: Results to be out soon at official websites

RBSE exams 2025: Rajasthan board Class 12th, 10th results to be out soon

HPBOSE 10th, 12th exams 2025 date & time: Results likely to be out today

CBSE 10, 12 revaluation, re-counting, re-verification 2025-complete process

PSEB Punjab board 12th results 2025 released today at pseb.ac.in

Topics :CA company secretaryInstitute of Company Secretaries of Indiaexam resultseducation

First Published: May 15 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story