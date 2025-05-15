RBSE exams 2025: Rajasthan board Class 12th, 10th results to be out soon

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is anticipated to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 soon. Although the official date has not been confirmed yet, sources, quoted by TOI, suggested that the results could be announced by May 15, 2025.

Students who appeared for the exams can access their results by visiting the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. To view the results, students will need to enter their roll numbers and date of birth.

The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) conducted the Class 10 exams from March 6 to April 4, and Class 12 exams from March 6 to April 7, 2025.

RBSE board result 2025: Steps to check online

Step 1: Go to the official RBSE result website at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Press on the link for “RBSE 10th Result 2025” or “RBSE 12th Result 2025”

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and date of birth in the needed fields

Also Read

Step 4: Press on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Your result will showcased on the screen

ALSO READ | HPBOSE 10th, 12th exams 2025 date & time: Results likely to be out today Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for later reference.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2025 Class 12, 10: Details mentioned in the marksheet

Students can download their provisional marksheets from the Rajasthan Board's official website as soon as the results are released. The RBSE 10th, 12th result 2025 marksheet will incorporate important details like the student’s name, roll number, class, result status, school name, subject-wise marks, and other relevant information.

RBSE 12th, 10th Result 2025 Date & Time: Press conference

ALSO READ | CBSE 10, 12 revaluation, re-counting, re-verification 2025-complete process The Rajasthani Education Minister often makes the announcement of the board exam results. Sources, however, indicate that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma would personally announce the Class 10 and 12 results this year. The board exam results for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were previously declared by their respective chief ministers.

RBSE 12th, 10th Result 2025: What’s next?

If students are dissatisfied with their marks, they have two weeks from the time the results are released to request a re-evaluation. Supplementary tests, which are anticipated to be administered in September 2025, are another option for students who perform poorly in one or two areas.