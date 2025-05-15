CHSE Odisha 12th exams 2025: Results to be out soon at official websites

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is likely to declare the class 12th results today, May 15. Students who participated in the exams from February 18 to March 27 this year can view their scores and download mark sheets at online portals by submitting the login credentials.

The board has ended the evaluation process and is set to soon post the results online. Teachers, parents, and students are all anxiously awaiting the formal announcements. When the Class 12 results are made available, students can simply view and get their mark sheets by going to the official websites at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: How to check results online?

Step 1: Go to the official website at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Press on Odisha 12th result 2025 link available on homepage

Step 3: Send the roll number and registration number

Step 4: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 will display on the screen

Step 5: Check and download mark sheet PDF

Step 6: Keep it safe for later reference.

Odisha class 12th Result 2025: How to check results via SMS?

If internet access is unavailable, the result can also be accessed via SMS in the subsequent procedure. To get the results:

• Type RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER

• Send it to 56263.

CHSE Odisha Result 2025: Official websites to check?

• www.orissaresults.nic.in

• www.chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: Details Mentioned on the marksheet

• Student’s Name

• Roll Number

• Grade/Division

• Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

• Subject-wise Marks

• Total Marks

• Result Status (Pass/Fail).

CHSE Odisha exam 2025: Exam timeline

Exams for CHSE Class 12 were held between February 18 and March 27, 2025. Prasanta Kumar Parida, the Controller of Examinations for CHSE, had said throughout the examination process that the Council will try to release the results within 45 days of the exams' conclusion.

For this reason, a total of 148 evaluation centers were chosen, of which 70 are digital/online evaluation centers that use technology to streamline the checking process and 78 are offline locations. The answer scripts are being double-checked, according to CHSE officials, to guarantee increased precision and transparency in the process of compiling the results.

CHSE Odisha exam 2025: Class 10 discrepancies

Although it had no direct effect on the Class 12 exams, it is also important to note that there was a discrepancy in the Science question paper during this year's Class 10 board exams. However, it highlights the significance of robust oversight, which CHSE has worked to guarantee this year by implementing monitoring squads and improved evaluation techniques.