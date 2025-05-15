HPBOSE 10th, 12th exams 2025 date & time: Results likely to be out today

HPBOSE HP Board Results 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th and 12th board exam results 2025 today, May 15, 2025. However, there is no official confirmation from the board.

Students who appeared for the board exam can check and download their Class 10th and 12th board results through the official website, hpbose.org, using their login credentials.

This year a total of 1.95 lakh students appeared for Class 10th and 12th examinations held from March 4 to March 28 and March 4 to March 22, respectively.

HP board results 2025: Date and time

The Haryana board has not shared any exact release date and time of HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 results. According to reports, this year the results are likely to be announced today, May 15.

How to check and download HP board results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the HPBOSE results 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., hpbose.org

On the home page, check for the ‘Class 10 or 12 results’ link.

Enter your roll number for HP board results 2025.

The results will appear on the student's screen.

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

How to check and download the HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025 on DigiLocker?

Here are the simple steps to check and download your HPBOSE Class 10th and 12 results 2025 using DigiLocker:

Visit the website, digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app Create your account on DigiLocker using your Aadhaar number (if not created already). Then log in with your registered username and password. On the homepage, check for the 'HPBOSE' link under the “Education” section. Click on the HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025 link. Enter your roll number as mentioned on your admit card. Submit the details to view your result. Your marksheet will appear on the screen. Students can download or print a copy for future reference.

HPBOSE 10th and 12th results 2025: Details to check on the HPBOSE marksheet

Once the results are announced, candidates are advised to check their marksheet carefully and reach out to the board in case of any discrepancies. The details on marksheet will include the following:

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Subjects Appeared For

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Total Marks

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

HP board results 2025: Previous year’s results

Last year, HPBOSE announced the Class 10 results on May 7, and recorded an overall pass percentage of 74.61 per cent. The Class 12th results were out on April 15, and pass percentage for Class 12 was 73.76 per cent.

This year, both results are likely to be released together, possibly today, May 15, 2025.