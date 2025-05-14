CBSE 10, 12 revaluation, re-counting, re-verification 2025-complete process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 10th and 12th results for the academic year 2024-25.

Next, the board will start the process for rechecking, recounting, and revaluation of answer sheets for students who are not happy with their CBSE Class 10th and 12th marks

The board will soon share further details on opening the window for students to apply again to get their answer sheet checked.

Students not happy with their marks can apply for the verification of the marks and request a scanned copy of the answer sheets or apply for re-evaluation. The option to apply for verification will be available for five days and from the fourth day after the results are declared. Students must visit cbseresutls.nic.in if they want to get their marks rechecked.

How to apply for the CBSE Post-Results process?

Here are the simple steps to apply for CBSE Post-Results process:

Go to the official website, i.e., cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk.

Check for the, "Apply for Answer Book" for Class 10 or 12 link and click on it.

Enter your important details such as Class, Roll number and Application No. of photocopy of answerbook.

Pay the fees as needed, which could be ₹500–₹700 per subject.

Click on the submit button and download the copy after it.

How to apply for verification of marks?

Here are the simple steps to apply for verification of marks:

Visit the official website: cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk.

Then click on ‘Apply For Re-Verification’.

Select the subjects and pay the fees.

Click on apply button and save the acknowledgement for future reference.

Re-evaluation of Specific Answer sheet

Students who get a photocopy of the answer sheet can apply for this.

Students can request re-evaluation for up to 10 questions per subject.

The fee for each question is Rs 100.

Once the re-evaluation score is done, it cannot be changed.

How to apply for Re-evaluation of a specific answer?

Here are the re-evaluation of specific answers: