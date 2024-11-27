IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024 announced on official website, details inside

On November 26, 2024, IDBI Bank announced the IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024. The call letter for candidates who applied for the Executive-Sales and Operations (ESO) 2025-2026 position can be downloaded from IDBI Bank's official website at idbibank.in.

From November 26 to December 1, 2024, the admit card will be accessible on the official website. The organization will fill 1000 Executive-Sales and Operations positions through this recruitment. Candidates can visit IDBI Bank's official website for additional relevant information.

IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Go to the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

Press on the careers link and a new page will be showcased.

Press on the IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024 link available on the page.

A new page will display where candidates must fill in the login details.

Press on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

View the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

IDBI ESO 2024: Details Mentioned in Admit Card

Candidates must thoroughly view the details given on their IDBI Executive- Sales and Operations (ESO) Admit Card 2024 and carefully verify the given details:

• Roll number/Registration Number

• Candidate’s category

• Name of the exam centre

• Reporting time

• Name of the candidate

• Job Post Applied for

• Personal Interview details

• Exam date and slot

• Candidate’s Date of Birth (DOB)

• Venue (Complete Address)

• Entry closing time.

IDBI ESO exam 2024: Exam pattern

The exam is scheduled for December 1, 2024. Logical reasoning, data analysis and interpretation, English language proficiency, quantitative aptitude, and general/economic/banking awareness/computer/IT will all be covered in the questions.

There will be 200 questions in all, and the maximum score is 200. The test lasts for 120 minutes. All of the above tests, except for the English Language examination, will be offered in both Hindi and English.

IDBI ESO exam 2024: Marking Pattern

In the online test, incorrect answers will result in a penalty. To determine a corrected score, one-fourth, or 0.25, of the marks allotted to a question will be subtracted for each incorrect response provided by the candidate.