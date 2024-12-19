IIM CAT Result 2024 Updates: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Calcutta, is expected to announce CAT Results 2024 through the official website iimcat.ac.in. Once out, candidates can check their CAT examination results at iimcat.ac.in.

The institute announced the IIM CAT final answer key 2024 on December 17, 2024, and the final answer key was released on the candidates' login.

According to reports, the institute will announce the IIM CAT cut-off scores, toppers, scorecard and some other details with CAT Result 2024.

The exam was conducted on November 24, at 389 test centers spreading across 170 cities in India. The test duration was 120 minutes and 40 minutes for each session.

The written test took place in three sessions, the first test was held from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the second session from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third session was held from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

The IIM CAT response sheet was out on November 29, and the provisional answer key as the answer key was released on December 3, 2024. The institute closed the objection window on December 5, 2024.

More From This Section

Reportedly, CAT received 405 objections in three divisions and three shifts of the CAT 2024 exam and the expert panel reviewed the objection received following changes made in the CAT final answer key.

How to Download CAT 2024 Final Answer Key?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CAT 2024 final answer key: