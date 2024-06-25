IISER IAT 2024: Result declared on official website at iiseradmission.in

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2024 has been announced by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER). Applicants who showed up for the entrance test can download the IISER IAT 2024 result by visiting the official website at iiseradmission.in. To access the IISER IAT result 2024, applicants should use their login credentials including registration number and date of birth. For each correct answer, the candidates will receive four points, and for each incorrect answer, one point will be deducted. No points will be given or deducted for questions to which you haven't responded. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IISER IAT 2024: How to download your scorecard?

Step 1. Go to the official IISER website at https://iiseradmission.in/

Step 2. Press the designated link to download the IISER IAT 2024 results.

Step 3. Fill in your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4. Press on submit.

Step 5. Your IISER IAT 2024 scorecard will be showcased on the screen.

Step 6. Download and print a copy of your scorecard for future use.

IISER IAT 2024: Counselling

Applicants who pass the entrance exam can take part in the IISER IAT counselling cycle. Following the result announcement, IISER counselling 2024 cycle will start on June 25, 2024. The IISER IAT counselling process will be carried out in order to offer seats at various IISER institutions to the candidates whose names appear on the merit list.

From July 2 to July 5, 2024, document verification for IISER IAT counselling 2024 will take place. Registrations for the counselling procedure, updated Class 12 marksheet upload and caste certificate will go on till July 1, 2024. The first round of admission offers will be out on July 7, 2024.

IISER IAT 2024: Exam pattern

On June 9, 2024, a computer-based IISER IAT entrance exam was held at a number of exam centres across the nation. Total time spent on the exam was 180 minutes. The question paper included 60 questions, with 15 questions distributed to each branch of subjects like Science, Science, Arithmetic, and Physical Science.

All about IISER

Candidates seeking admission into the five-year BS-MS dual degree program offered by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) must pass an entrance exam. Based on a applicant's score in the IISER entrance test (otherwise called IISER aptitude test), he/she can get admission at IISER situated in Mohali, Pune, Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, or Tirupati.

Applicants who cleared their Class 12 in the Science stream are qualified to apply for the IISER entrance test 2024. According to the IISER entrance exam pattern, there are an overall of 60 objective questions that competitors need to finish in three hours.