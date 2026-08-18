The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-K), which is holding the exam, has opened the official website for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027. The institute has also issued the important dates for the examination. The detailed brochure will be available on August 22, 2026.

Online registration will begin on September 5, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms until October 12, 2026. IIT JAM 2027 will be held on February 14, 2027. The exam will aid students get admission to PG courses in science and other related subjects at leading institutes in India.

IIT JAM 2027 important dates

· JAM 2027 Brochure- August 22, 2026

· Registration begin- September 5, 2026 · Deadline to apply- October 12, 2026 · JAM 2027 Exam Date- February 14, 2027 · Result Date- March 18, 2027. How to apply for IIT JAM 2027? · Visit the official website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. · Open the JAM 2027 registration/application link. · Enter the registration process and generate login credentials. · Log in to the JOAPS portal. · Fill in personal, academic and other required details. · Choose the JAM test paper or papers and exam city preferences carefully. · Upload the required documents.

· Make the payment of the application fee. ALSO READ: CBSE KVS, NVS Tier 2 result 2026 released: Check scorecard, next steps · Submit the form and download the confirmation page for later use. Who can apply for IIT JAM 2027? JAM 2027 is open to students who have previously completed their undergraduate degree. The exam is also open to those who will take their final qualifying degree exam in 2027. Candidates must, however, finish their undergraduate degree prior to the deadline of admission set by the university where they are applying. Additionally, they must demonstrate that they have fulfilled the eligibility requirements and earned the necessary degree by the deadline.

IIT JAM 2027 Application Fee · Female / SC / ST / PwD: ₹1,000 for one paper and ₹1,350 for two papers · Other candidates: ₹2,000 for one paper and ₹2,700 for two papers. Documents needed for IIT JAM 2027 For additional details on the test, registration, and admissions procedure, candidates can go to the official IIT JAM website. While completing the application, candidates should have the following documents on hand: · X Standard (SSC) Marksheet/Certificate · Photograph and Signature · Category Certificate · PwD Certificate. IIT JAM 2027 Exam Centres For JAM 2027, there will not be any international exam centre. When completing the application, candidates should carefully consider the cities in which they would like to be examined. Test centres all around India will host the IIT JAM 2027 exam. The zones of inspection consist of:

· IIT Delhi Zone · IIT Kharagpur Zone · IIT Madras Zone · IIT Roorkee Zone · IIT Guwahati Zone · IIT Kanpur Zone · IISc Bengaluru Zone ALSO READ: Bihar STET 2026 registration begins for paper 1 & 2; check dates and more · IIT Bombay Zone. IIT JAM 2027: Seven Test Papers Candidates should choose their paper based on their academic background and the eligibility requirements of the postgraduate programme they want to pursue. JAM 2027 will be held for seven test papers: · Biotechnology (BT) · Chemistry (CY)