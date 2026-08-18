CBSE KVS, NVS Tier 2 result 2026 released: Check scorecard, next steps

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the commencement of the phase-wise announcement of results for the Tier-II recruitment examination held to fill many teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

Meanwhile, the results of candidates for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) tier 2 recruitment exams will be out separately through the official EMRS or NESTS website. As per an official update issued by CBSE, the results will be declared in phases.

How to download KVS NVS Non-Teaching Tier 2 Result?

· Visit the CBSE recruitment application portal at examinationservices.nic.in.

· Open the candidate login page provided in the official notice. · Enter the required login details, including the registration number and password. · Submit the details. · Check the Tier-II result status displayed on the screen. ALSO READ: IIT JAM 2027 registrations begin Sept 5; check full schedule at website · Save the result status for later use. Details mentioned In KVS NVS Non-Teaching Tier 2 Result 2026 · Candidates can visit the website and obtain the digital scorecard provided post-wise. · Recruiting Authority Name · Candidate Name · Post Name · Subject-Wise Marks

· Total Marks. What’s next after KVS NVS Non-Teaching Tier 2 results? The post determines the next step. Those who make the short list for the position of Finance Officer must show up for an interview. After the finalisation of the interview schedule in consultation with KVS/NVS, the interview call letter will be accessible through the application login. ALSO READ: Bihar STET 2026 registration begins for paper 1 & 2; check dates and more Candidates who have been shortlisted for Stenographer Grade-I will need to show up for a skill test. Once the test schedule is finalised, the Skill Test Call Letter will be accessible through the application login.