IITs' push to broaden job profiles pays dividends with diverse offers

Hedge funds and trading firms outpace start-ups in placement drives

IIIT Allahabad
Photo: Facebook/IIIT Allahabad
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are witnessing a rush of hedge funds, proprietary and algorithmic trading firms and investment companies on the first days of their placement drive, which began on December 1, with students getting offers ranging between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 3 crore, according to people aware of the details.
 
This comes after several IITs have been pushing for a diversification of job profiles, even as roles move beyond just tech companies or start-ups with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). IIT Roorkee, for example, saw recruitment offers from hedge fund company DE Shaw and trading firms such as Da Vinci Derivatives, NK Securities Research and Rubrik in its first slot of interviews. Notable recruiters in this phase included Amazon, American Express, chipmaker Nvidia, Qualcomm, AI data platform Databricks, Eternal (Zomato), Flipkart and Google, among others. Apart from tech companies, the institutes are also recording offers from proprietary and algorithmic trading and investment firm Squarepoint Capital. The institute has cumulatively secured 555 offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs) and at least eight international offers in the first two days of its placement drive.
 
IIT Kanpur, too, received 672 job offers on the first day of its placement drive, its highest Day 1 tally to date, whereas nine students secured overseas offers. “This represents a 16 per cent increase over last year’s Day 1 placements, highlighting IIT Kanpur’s growing industry appeal and the strong demand for its graduates. With some results still pending, the count is expected to rise further,” the institute said.
 
A similar trend has been seen in other legacy IITs, which include Delhi, Mumbai, Madras, Kharagpur and Varanasi (IIT-BHU). “More companies, including core and start-ups, are participating this year. All of them have expressed interest in hiring a significant number of students,” sources in IIT Madras said. People in the know indicated that salary packages offered were in the range of up to Rs 3 crore; however, IITs declined to confirm the salary offers.
 
IIT Roorkee said it had collaborated strategically with an extensive and diverse pool of leading organisations across multiple sectors, ensuring a comprehensive and well-rounded placement ecosystem. “With a special emphasis on artificial intelligence, data analytics, semiconductor technology, sustainability and core engineering domains, the institute continues to align its efforts with the evolving industry landscape,” it added. Other legacy IITs did not respond to mail requests from Business Standard till the time of going to print.

Topics :IIT RoorkeeIIT MadrasIndia's job marketIIT Delhi

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

