SSC constable GD recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 25,487 vacancies

SSC had released the SSC GD notification to fill a total of 25487 posts. The deadline to apply for the exam is December 31. SSC GD Constable Exam will be held in February-April 2026

SSC constable GD recruitment 2026
SSC constable GD recruitment 2026. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The online registration period for the 2026 Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) recruitment has officially commenced, according to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The Assam Rifles and several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are the primary targets of this extensive recruitment campaign.
 
According to an official notice published on December 1, 2025, there are up to 25,487 open positions in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles (AR), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

SSC Constable exams 2026: Key dates to remember

Commencement of Registration window- 1 December 2025 
Last date and time of registration- 31 December 2025 (23:00 hours). 
Last date for online fee Submission- 1 January 2026 (23:00 hours). 
Online correction window begins- 8 January to 10 January 2026 (23:00 hours). 

How to apply for the SSC Constable GD recruitment 2025?

Go to the official Staff Selection Commission website at ssc.gov.in.
Finish the One-Time Registration (OTR) on the new portal. Also, the OTR details from the old website (ssc.nic.in) will not be accepted.
Log in with your credentials and open the Constable (GD) Examination 2026 application link.
Enter the online application form carefully, guaranteeing all information matches your official documents.
Capture your real-time photograph via the online module as instructed.
Upload your scanned signature in JPEG format (10–20 KB).
Make the payment of the fees, if required, through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or debit/credit card.
Check the form, verify all details, and send your application.
Download and save a copy of the submitted application form for later reference.

Vacancy details of SSC Constable GD recruitment 2025

Border Security Force (BSF): Total Vacancies 616 - 524 Male and 92 Female
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): Total Vacancies 14,595 -13,135 Male and 1,460 Female
Assam Rifles (AR): Total Vacancies 1,706 - 1,556 Male and 150 Female
Secretariat Security Force (SSF): Total Vacancies 23 – 23 Male and 0 Female
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): Total Vacancies 5,490 -5,366 Male and 124 Female
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): Total Vacancies 1,764 - 1,764 Male and 0 Female
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): Total Vacancies 1,293 - 1,099 Male and 194 Female. 

Eligibility criteria for SSC Constable GD recruitment 2025

As of January 1, 2026, candidates must be Indian nationals and hold a Matriculation/10th Class pass certificate from an accredited board. The age limit is 18 to 23 years as on 1 January 2026 (born between 2 January 2003 and 1 January 2008). According to government regulations, age relaxations are applicable for designated categories.
 
According to the SSC, 10% of the vacancies are earmarked for ex-servicemen, and State/Union Territory-wise allocation will apply for most forces except SSF, which will follow all-India recruitment. For more information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website. 

Selection process for SSC Constable GD recruitment 2025

The selection method includes:
Computer-Based Examination (CBE)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Physical Standard Test (PST)
Medical Examination (DME/RME)
Document Verification (DV) 
 
CBE will have 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, with negative marking of 0.25 marks for every erroneous response. The exam will be available in English, Hindi and 13 regional languages.
 

Topics :SSC examgovernment policiesIndian police

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

