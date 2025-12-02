Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The online registration period for the 2026 Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) recruitment has officially commenced, according to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The Assam Rifles and several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are the primary targets of this extensive recruitment campaign.

According to an official notice published on December 1, 2025, there are up to 25,487 open positions in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles (AR), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

SSC Constable exams 2026: Key dates to remember

• Commencement of Registration window- 1 December 2025

• Commencement of Registration window- 1 December 2025

• Last date and time of registration- 31 December 2025 (23:00 hours). • Last date for online fee Submission- 1 January 2026 (23:00 hours). Online correction window begins- 8 January to 10 January 2026 (23:00 hours). Online correction window begins- 8 January to 10 January 2026 (23:00 hours). How to apply for the SSC Constable GD recruitment 2025? • Go to the official Staff Selection Commission website at ssc.gov.in. • Finish the One-Time Registration (OTR) on the new portal. Also, the OTR details from the old website (ssc.nic.in) will not be accepted. • Log in with your credentials and open the Constable (GD) Examination 2026 application link.

• Enter the online application form carefully, guaranteeing all information matches your official documents. • Capture your real-time photograph via the online module as instructed. • Upload your scanned signature in JPEG format (10–20 KB). • Make the payment of the fees, if required, through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or debit/credit card. • Check the form, verify all details, and send your application. • Download and save a copy of the submitted application form for later reference. Vacancy details of SSC Constable GD recruitment 2025 • Border Security Force (BSF): Total Vacancies 616 - 524 Male and 92 Female • Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): Total Vacancies 14,595 -13,135 Male and 1,460 Female

• Assam Rifles (AR): Total Vacancies 1,706 - 1,556 Male and 150 Female • Secretariat Security Force (SSF): Total Vacancies 23 – 23 Male and 0 Female • Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): Total Vacancies 5,490 -5,366 Male and 124 Female • Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): Total Vacancies 1,764 - 1,764 Male and 0 Female Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): Total Vacancies 1,293 - 1,099 Male and 194 Female. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): Total Vacancies 1,293 - 1,099 Male and 194 Female. Eligibility criteria for SSC Constable GD recruitment 2025 As of January 1, 2026, candidates must be Indian nationals and hold a Matriculation/10th Class pass certificate from an accredited board. The age limit is 18 to 23 years as on 1 January 2026 (born between 2 January 2003 and 1 January 2008). According to government regulations, age relaxations are applicable for designated categories.