KTET Admit Card 2025: KARTET hall tickets released at official website

The DSE, Karnataka, has released the KTET 2025 admit card for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) on the official website, which is set to take place on Dec 7, 2025

KTET Admit Card 2025
KTET Admit Card 2025 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Dec 02 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
The Department of School Education (DSE), Karnataka, has announced the KTET 2025 admit card for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET), due to take place on December 7, 2025. Candidates must retrieve their admit cards via the official site to secure access on the exam date. This paper validates eligibility and is required at the centre. 
 
To avoid mistakes on exam day, it is necessary to go over the instructions listed on the admit card. Two distinct sessions will structure the KTET 2025. The first, Paper-1, is set to run from 9:30 AM to noon and is designated for teaching grades 1 through 5. For grades 6 through 8, the second, Paper-2, will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

How to download the KTET Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in
Press on the admit card link for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 on the homepage
Fill in the login details 
The KTET hall ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen 
Download and get a printout of it. 

KTET Exam Date and Time

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET), due to take place on December 7, 2025.   

KTET exams 2025: Points to remember

To control arrival and verification, entry schedules are strictly enforced. Candidates must reach the place with adequate time before the cutoff for document checks. Participation will not be permitted for anyone arriving after the specified deadline.
 
Only the DSE Karnataka website, schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in, offers access to admit cards. Candidates should log in using their application number, application ID, and category. There is no postal distribution of admit cards.  
 
Verify the authenticity of all personal information, including name, photo, and centre information, after downloading. Examination officials must be notified right away of any discrepancies so they can be fixed.
 
Question booklets will be distributed after verification. For identity verification, bring a photo ID from the government with your admit card. Reference materials, personal belongings, and electronic gadgets are still not allowed within the exam centre. Locating and visiting the allotted centre in advance is strongly encouraged. 
 

Admit Card Karnataka Teacher's Eligibility Test

Dec 02 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

