IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at official website

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out: The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The official IBPS website, ibps.in, allows students taking the Office Assistant Preliminary Exam to access their admit card.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Constable exam timetable 2025 out; know more about admit card The website will continue to offer the admit card until December 14, 2025. The dates of the Office Assistant Preliminary Exam are December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. There will be 80 questions for 80 points in a 45-minute exam. The paper will be divided into two sections like Numerical Ability and Reasoning.