AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 to be out soon at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; know more

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education (DSE-AP) will release the AP TET 2025 admit card today, December 3, for all applicants who registered for the exams. The hall ticket will be accessible on aptet.apcfss.in and tet2dsc.apcfss.in, and candidates must log in with their registration details to get it.

The exam will commence on December 10 and will be held in computer-based style in 2 hours each day in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, Session 1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Session 2 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

How to download AP TET Hall Ticket 2025? 1. Go to the official website of AP DSC at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. 2. Press on AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page. 3. A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details. 4. Press on submit and your admit card will be showcased. 5. Check the admit card and download it. ALSO READ: KTET Admit Card 2025: KARTET hall tickets released at official website 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for later need. More about AP TET examination 2025 Each multiple-choice question on the test will be worth one mark; wrong answers will 'not' result in a deduction. District headquarters, municipalities, revenue divisions, and mandals will all take the exams online. Additionally, candidates will be able to select their desired exam centre during a district selection window.

The hall ticket will contain crucial information such as the candidate’s name, parent details, category, gender, roll number, date of birth, exam date and shift, centre address, and exam instructions. It is recommended that applicants confirm all personal information displayed on their admit card and promptly notify the authorities of any inconsistencies. What to carry on AP TET exam day? • Printed AP TET 2025 hall ticket • One valid government-issued ID proof: • Driving licence • PAN card • Aadhaar card • Voter ID • Passport

ALSO READ: CTET 2026 February exam date announced; know more about registration • Any additional documents mentioned in the admit card. AP TET 2025 exam-day instructions • Reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the reporting time. There will be no late entrance. • Electronic items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, earbuds, calculators and Bluetooth devices are not permitted. • Candidates should undergo frisking and biometric verification. • Only transparent water bottles and approved stationery are allowed. • Candidates are required to sit at their designated computer workstation, which is shown in the center.