India, UAE sign MoU to strengthen existing cooperation in education sector

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his UAE counterpart Ahmad Al Falasi on Wednesday signed an MoU to strengthen existing educational cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU aims at facilitating student and faculty mobility, joint research programmes, designing courses, organising and participation in conferences, lectures, symposia, courses, scientific and educational exhibitions in areas of mutual interest held in both countries.

"UAE being a global economic hotspot and India being a global talent hotspot, both sides should work together to build a knowledge bridge to cement our civilisational connect," Pradhan, who is on a three-day visit to Abu Dhabi, said.

The ministers reviewed the bilateral engagements in education and skill development, particularly the progress on points discussed during their meeting on the sidelines of the fourth education working group deliberations as part of India's G20 presidency.

"They expressed satisfaction on the progress made with respect to mutual recognition of academic and skill qualifications, recognition of Indian institutes in the UAE among others and underscored the need for continued work in this area.

"The ministers expressed their commitment to strengthen institutional mechanisms and speed up processes for smooth student and workforce mobility," according to a statement from the Education Ministry.

Pradhan also visited 42 Abu Dhabi, a coding school with deep focus on encouraging innovation, creativity and peer-to-peer learning through project-based and gamified curriculum.

The ministers also had an interaction with students and faculty at Abu Dhabi Indian School (ADIS).

"One of the largest schools in Abu Dhabi catering to the Indian community, ADIS is nurturing Indian students and instilling in them the culture, values and ethos of both India and the UAE. These students are future global citizens and ambassadors of India and its civilisational ethos," Pradhan said.