JAC board Results 2025 Today: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon, likely by mid-May. While an official confirmation is still awaited, sources suggest that the results are in the final stages of processing.

Students will be able to view their digital scorecards via a direct link on the council website once the results are available.

To view the mark sheets, they will require their registration numbers and login passwords. JAC administered the Class 12 board exams this year from February 11 to March 4. Exams for the class 10 JAC board also started on February 11 and ended on March 9.

The anticipated result timeline is in line with previous years' trends, further fuelling speculation about an imminent announcement.

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2025: How to check?

1. Visit the official results portal at jacresults.com.

2. Select the correct link based on your class. For Class 10: Press on “Results of Annual Secondary Examination 2025” For Class 12: Press on “Results of Class XII Annual Examination 2025”

3. Fill in your roll code and roll number in the needed fields.

4. Hit the Submit button to check your result.

ALSO READ: MPBSE, MP Board Results 2025 5. Once showcased, you can download or print a copy for later use.

JAC 10, 12 Results 2025: Passing criteria

To pass their exams, students must receive at least a 33 per cent in each subject. To be clear, JAC also helps students pass the boards by enforcing a grace mark policy. For example, a student might receive grace marks if they fall short up to 5% in any subject. Also, the students who fall short by less than 3% marks in up to two subjects may still pass, as the board is likely to award grace marks in such cases.

JAC 10th and 12th Results 2025: What’s next?

Candidates must apply by the deadline for the Jharkhand Academic Council's re-examination choices for those who do not pass. Candidates who passed can move on to their next academic or professional steps, while those who failed can look at ways to enhance their performance. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites for additional information.