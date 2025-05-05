CBSE Class 10, 12 board results 2025 to be out soon; how to check online

CBSE Class 10, 12 board results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely provide an update regarding the date and timing of the Class 10 and Class 12 marksheet this week. Currently, over 42 lakh students nationwide are awaiting their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results.

The official websites, at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in, will allow students to view and download their scores.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were released on May 13.

CBSE Board Exam Result 2025: How to check online?

• Visit the official websites at cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in

• Click on “CBSE Class 10-12 Result 2025”

• Fill in your login credentials like CBSE roll number, date of birth and admit card ID

• Press on Submit.

ALSO READ: MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2025 out: 91% students pass, topper list and more The UMANG App allows candidates to view their CBSE 2025 results as well. Create an account and use your registered number to log in after downloading the app.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board exams 2025: How many subjects are covered?

For Class 12 students, CBSE held exams across the three major streams, such as Science, Humanities and Commerce. There were 120 subjects included in the examination, apart from the main 5 subjects.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2025: Login credentials to download the CBSE official marksheet 2025

1. CBSE Roll Number

2. School Number

3. Admit Card ID

4. Date of birth

CBSE 10th, 12th Board exams 2025: What’s next?

A candidate who took the CBSE will be declared pass if they receive 33% marks. A decision may be made to award a grace mark or marks if a student fails to receive 33% marks and falls behind by one mark or more.

Details like the student's name, total subject-wise marks, theory and practical marks, qualifying status (pass or fail), and more will be included in the CBSE board Class 10 and 12 marksheet. Because the scorecard will be provisional, students must pick up the original mark sheet from their respective schools.