MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2025 out: 91% students pass, topper list and more

MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2025 Update: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for 2025. Students can now check their scores on the official websites — mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

This year, the MSBSHSE board held the Class 12 board exams 2025 between February 11 and March 11.

This year’s overall pass percentage stands at 91.88%. Girls have once again outshone boys with a pass rate of 94.54%, while boys recorded 89.51%. Among the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with an impressive 96.74% pass percentage, whereas Latur trailed with 89.46%.

HSC Result 2025 Maharashtra: How to download the marksheet?

Step 1- Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, press the ‘Maharashtra HSC result 2025’ link

Step 3- Fill in the student’s roll number, mother’s name in the given fields

Step 4- Press the View Result button to submit it

Step 5- The online HSC result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

HSC Result 2025 Maharashtra: Stream-wise Science – 97.35% Commerce- 92.68% Arts – 80.53% Vocational- 83.3%. Step 6- Take a printout or screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result for later reference.

HSC Result 2025 Maharashtra: City-wise pass percentage

• Mumbai – 92.93%

• Kolhapur – 93.64%

• Amravati – 91.43%

• Pune -91.32%

• Nagpur – 90.52%

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 92.24%

• Nashik – 91.31%

• Latur – 89.46%

• Konkan – 96.74%.

HSC Result 2025 Maharashtra: How many colleges have recorded 100%?

Total colleges- 10496

100 percent pass percentage- 1929 colleges recorded

0 percent pass percentage- Whereas 38 colleges.

HSC Result 2025 Maharashtra: Passing categories

1,49,932 – 75% and above

4,07,438 – 60% – 74.99%

580902 – 45% – 59.99%

164601 – 35% – 44.99%.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: About students in detail

There were an overall of 7310 students with disabilities who got registered for the exam, out of which 7258 showed up and 6705 passed the exam, recording a passing percentage of 92.38%.

There were a total of 42388 repeaters registered, out of which 42024 showed up and 15823 passed the exam, recording a passing percentage of 37.65%.

There were a total of 36133 private candidates registered, out of which 35697 showed up and 29892 passed and the pass percentage for private students is 83.73%.

Maharashtra Class 12th results 2025: Verification and re-evaluation by May 20

The board further stated that unless a photocopy of the answer sheets is acquired by paying an additional cost, students will not be able to apply for re-evaluation. Counsellors have been assigned so that students can get help once the results are announced. Their phone numbers are posted on the MSBSHSE's official website (mahahsscboard.in).