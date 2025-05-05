MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2025 out: 91% students pass, topper list and more

MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2025 Update: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for 2025. Students can now check their scores on the official websites — mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and results.digilocker.gov.in.
This year, the MSBSHSE board held the Class 12 board exams 2025 between February 11 and March 11.
This year’s overall pass percentage stands at 91.88%. Girls have once again outshone boys with a pass rate of 94.54%, while boys recorded 89.51%. Among the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with an impressive 96.74% pass percentage, whereas Latur trailed with 89.46%.
HSC Result 2025 Maharashtra: How to download the marksheet?
Step 1- Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in
Step 2- On the homepage, press the ‘Maharashtra HSC result 2025’ link
Step 3- Fill in the student’s roll number, mother’s name in the given fields
Step 4- Press the View Result button to submit it
Step 5- The online HSC result 2025 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6- Take a printout or screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result for later reference.
Maharashtra Class 12th results 2025: Verification and re-evaluation by May 20
The board further stated that unless a photocopy of the answer sheets is acquired by paying an additional cost, students will not be able to apply for re-evaluation. Counsellors have been assigned so that students can get help once the results are announced. Their phone numbers are posted on the MSBSHSE's official website (mahahsscboard.in).