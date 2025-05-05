NEET UG 2025 exam analysis: Check difficulty, candidate reactions and more

NEET UG 2025 paper analysis: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) on May 4 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Reportedly, the physics section was the toughest among all three. The chemistry and biology section was found to be lengthy by medical aspirants who appeared for the test on Sunday. This year, over 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

NEET UG Exam 2025 Paper analysis

According to students and experts, the Physics paper was the toughest among the three sections. Some questions were reportedly at the JEE Advanced level, leaving many aspirants stumped. Experts believe very few, if any, will manage a perfect 720 score this year due to the difficulty spike in this section.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10, 12 board results 2025 to be out soon; how to check online Chemistry also posed challenges. While Inorganic Chemistry featured heavily and stuck to NCERT content, both numericals and Organic Chemistry included questions that went beyond the NCERT syllabus. Many students noted that formula-based shortcuts weren’t enough this year.

Biology was comparatively easier as the questions were based on the NCERT book, and not difficult for those who had mastered it. Beyond all these, there was one question on probability from the Mathematics section that many students failed to answer.

Also Read

NEET aspirant, Shashmit Srivastawa, from Patna, called the paper tricky this year. He said, "Physics had more of concept based questions and Biology paper was lengthy. Except Chemistry, only 5-6 questions were aligned with previous year questions."

2025 NEET UG Exam held under strict supervision

This year's paper was held under strict supervision, and the results this time would also help in revealing who may have played foul last year, provided the NTA releases a proper data comparison.

ALSO READ: MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2025 out: 91% students pass, topper list and more The overall cutoff is expected to be low in 2025. Last year, 81,000 students scored 600+, which was only 29,000 in 2023. This year, around 15,000 to 20,000 students are expected to score 600+, or possibly even fewer. The NTA has shown students the real NEET level, which is tougher than when CBSE used to conduct the exam.

NEET 2025 result date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET UG Result 2025 on June 14, 2025. Over 22 lakh students appeared in the exam conducted on May 4.

Student appears for NEET with a fake admit card

An investigation has been launched by the Kerala Police against a student who allegedly appeared for the NEET exam with a fake admit card.

ALSO READ: Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025 toppers' list, 22 students scored 100% The police have kept the student in their custody and stated that the student had downloaded and printed the admit card sent via WhatsApp by the operator of an Akshaya Centre in Thiruvananthapuram district.

About NEET UG

NEET UG is the only exam in India that shortlists candidates to undergraduate medical courses. Over 20 lakh students have registered for the exam in the last two years.

In 2024, a total of 24,06,079 candidates registered for NEET UG, while in 2023, it was 20,87,462. In 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, the number of registered candidates in NEET UG was 15,19,375, 15,97,435, 16,14,777, and 18,72,343, respectively.