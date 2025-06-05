Maharashtra FYCJ 2025 registration window closes today at 2 pm. Key details

The registration window for Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 admissions will close today, June 5, 2025, at 2 PM. Students who are eligible but haven’t yet applied can visit the official website — mahafyjcadmissions.in — to complete their registration.

More than 20 lakh seats are available in 9,200 junior colleges across Maharashtra, offering streams in Arts, Commerce, and Science. To apply, students must pay a registration fee of ₹100 through the online portal.

Streams Number of Seats Available Science 8.52 lakh Commerce 5.40 lakh Arts 6.50 lakh

How to register for Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2025?

Here are the simple steps to register for Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2025:

Visit the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘register’ link.

Fill in your personal information and create a login ID and password.

Log in to your account using the credentials.

Enter your academic details and choose your preferred colleges and stream.

Upload scanned copies of your Class 10 marksheet, school leaving certificate, and other necessary documents.

Pay the application fee of ₹100 via the available online payment options.

Submit the completed application form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future use. Maharashtra FYJC admission process: What next? After the registration deadline, the Provisional General Merit List will be released today, on June 5. Students will have a two-day window (June 6–7) to raise any objections or request corrections. The Final Merit List will be published on June 8.