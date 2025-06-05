JAC 12th Arts result 2025: Jharkhand board to declare the results today

Today at 2:00 PM, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Board 12th Arts Result 2025. At a press conference, the state education minister and board officials will reveal the Jharkhand Board 12th result 2025 Arts. The JAC 12th Arts result link will be active on the board's official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com, after the official announcement. By entering their roll number and roll code on the result page, students in Class 12 Arts can view their results.
The 2025 JAC Class 12 Science and Commerce results were made public previously, on May 31. The school board will reveal important statistics along with the results, such as the pass percentage, division-wise performance, merit list, toppers' list, and more. The Jharkhand board conducted the Class 12th board exams between February 11 and March 4, 2025.
Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2025: Date and Time?
• JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2025 Date- June 5, 2025 (Today)
• JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2025 time- 2 PM (link activated from 2:15 PM onward).
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: How to check the result online?
• Go to the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.
• Press on the JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page.
• A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in their login details.
• Press submit, and your result will be showcased.
• View the results and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy for later use.
JAC 12th Arts result 2025: Credentials required to check
• Roll code
• Roll number.
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2025: Other ways to check results
• Official website (jac.nic.in, jacresults.com 2025, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2025)
• SMS
• Digilocker.
JAC Class 12 results: What is the grace mark policy?
A student may receive up to 5% grace marks in a single subject if their failure rate is 5% or less of the total score.
A student may earn up to 3% grace marks in both topics if they are failing in two of them and the difference in each is 3% or less of the total score.
A student may obtain grace marks to help them reach a higher division if they have not received them under the above conditions and fall five marks or fewer short of qualifying for the higher division.
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2025: What's next?
• Re-evaluation Procedure: Students who are unsatisfied with their performance may request a re-evaluation. The official JAC website will provide comprehensive instructions and application processes.
• Compartment Exams: JAC will soon make the application procedure and schedule for compartment exams available to students who failed one or two subjects.
• Original Marksheet Collection: Students should pick up their original marksheets and certificates from their schools after they are distributed, even though digital marksheets are accessible online.
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2025: Insights
The 2025 JAC Class 12 Science and Commerce results were made public on May 31. In the Commerce stream, the pass rate increased from 90.60 per cent to 91.92 per cent this year. In 2025, 79.26% of students in the Science stream passed the Class 12 exams, up from 72.70% in 2024.