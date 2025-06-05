Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / JAC 12th Arts result 2025: Jharkhand board to declare the results today

JAC 12th Arts result 2025: Jharkhand board to declare the results today

Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Class Arts result 2025 is set to be out at 2 pm today. Students will be able to access and download their marksheets from the JAC official website at jacresults.com

JAC board arts result 2025

JAC board arts result 2025. Photo: AdobeStock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Today at 2:00 PM, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Board 12th Arts Result 2025. At a press conference, the state education minister and board officials will reveal the Jharkhand Board 12th result 2025 Arts. The JAC 12th Arts result link will be active on the board's official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com, after the official announcement. By entering their roll number and roll code on the result page, students in Class 12 Arts can view their results.
 
The 2025 JAC Class 12 Science and Commerce results were made public previously, on May 31. The school board will reveal important statistics along with the results, such as the pass percentage, division-wise performance, merit list, toppers' list, and more. The Jharkhand board conducted the Class 12th board exams between February 11 and March 4, 2025.
 

Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2025: Date and Time?

JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2025 Date- June 5, 2025 (Today)
JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2025 time- 2 PM (link activated from 2:15 PM onward).

JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: How to check the result online?

Go to the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

Also Read

TS Inter supplementary result 2025

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: When and where to check results?

Class 12 CBSE board

Jharkhand's JAC Class 12 results: Girls lead in science and commerce stream

CHSE Odisha instant exam 2025

CHSE Odisha instant exam 2025: Online form submission begins today

Results, Exam results

Odisha CHSE Class 12th results 2025 to be out today at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2025

CHSE Odisha 12th exams 2025: Results to be out soon at official websites

Press on the JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in their login details.
Press submit, and your result will be showcased.
View the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy for later use. 

JAC 12th Arts result 2025: Credentials required to check 

Roll code
Roll number.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2025: Other ways to check results 

Official website (jac.nic.in, jacresults.com 2025, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2025)
SMS

JAC Class 12 results: What is the grace mark policy?

A student may receive up to 5% grace marks in a single subject if their failure rate is 5% or less of the total score.
 
 A student may earn up to 3% grace marks in both topics if they are failing in two of them and the difference in each is 3% or less of the total score.
 
A student may obtain grace marks to help them reach a higher division if they have not received them under the above conditions and fall five marks or fewer short of qualifying for the higher division.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2025: What's next?

Re-evaluation Procedure: Students who are unsatisfied with their performance may request a re-evaluation. The official JAC website will provide comprehensive instructions and application processes.
 
Compartment Exams: JAC will soon make the application procedure and schedule for compartment exams available to students who failed one or two subjects.
 
Original Marksheet Collection: Students should pick up their original marksheets and certificates from their schools after they are distributed, even though digital marksheets are accessible online.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2025: Insights

The 2025 JAC Class 12 Science and Commerce results were made public on May 31. In the Commerce stream, the pass rate increased from 90.60 per cent to 91.92 per cent this year. In 2025, 79.26% of students in the Science stream passed the Class 12 exams, up from 72.70% in 2024.
 

More From This Section

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

Maharashtra FYCJ 2025 registration window closes today at 2 pm. Key details

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny results 2025

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny results 2025 out at official website; know more

Exam, National exam

CUET exam 2025 ends; CUET answer key and results likely to be out soon

College students, students

CUSAT CAT results 2025 out today at results.cusat.ac.in; Check time

SSC GD Constable Result 2025

SSC GD Constable result 2025: How to check results once announced, and more

Topics : Class 12 results jharkhand board results exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon