JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: One-day window opened for Round 2 registration

The registration period for Round 2 of the Joint Admission Committee's (JAC) Delhi counselling procedure for the 2025 academic year is now open. The window will only be available on the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, on Thursday, June 19, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 10:30 PM.

Candidates who did not register previously will get a chance from this one-day opportunity. These applicants can now finish the registration and choice-filling processes. Editing or changing their selections is permitted for those who have already registered for Round 1.

The official notification mentioned, "New Registrations and Choice Filling (for those candidates who failed to register in the initial window), Choice Editing for any Modification/Addition in the Preference of Choices".

JAC Delhi Counselling 2025 Round 2: How to register Visit the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. On the homepage, press on the ‘New registrations and choice filling is open…’ link. A new page will be showcased. Type login details like JEE Main application number and password. Click the submit icon. ALSO READ: IIT Delhi tops India in QS world rankings 2026, view complete list here Enter the essential details to finish the counselling registrations. JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: Reporting and Document Verification After paying the seat acceptance fee, candidates who are given a seat in Round 2 are required to physically report to the designated institute. Admission will be cancelled if this is not done. The following is the physical reporting schedule:

• 25 June 2025 (Wednesday): For Delhi region candidates under GEN, OBC, SC and ST categories. • 26 June 2025 (Thursday): For the Delhi region EWS category, sub-categories (SG, CW, KM, PD), and all categories from the Outside Delhi region. • Reporting time on both days is between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM. 2025 JAC Delhi counselling round 2: Freezing and withdrawal options Candidates can utilise the seat freeze feature via their login if they are happy with their assigned seat and are not looking for an upgrade. The freezing deadline ends at 10:30 PM on June 26, 2025. Until July 8, 2025 (10:30 PM), those who would like to completely stop participating in the counselling process can do so online. They will not be eligible for any subsequent rounds after they withdraw, except the Spot Round, if one is conducted.