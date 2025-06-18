How to check and download Agniveer Admit Card 2025?
- Go to the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in
- Click on the ‘Agniveer Admit Card 2025’ link
- Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth
- Log in and download your admit card
- Print a copy and bring it to the examination centre
Forgot your password? Here's how to reset it
- Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in.
- Click on the ‘Forgot Password’ or ‘Reset Password’ link on the login page.
- Use your registered mobile number or email ID to create a new password.
- Once reset, log in again using the new password to access and download your admit card.
Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Important exam dates
What are the details mentioned on the Agniveer Admit Card 2025?
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number and Registration Number
- Date of Birth
- Parent's Name
- Exam Date and Time
- Exam Centre Address
- Candidate’s Photograph and Signature
