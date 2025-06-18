RSOS 10th, 12th Exams 2025: Exam details
- Class 10: 53,501 students
- Class 12: 49,503 students
RSOS results 2025: Date and timeRSOS Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 will be releaesd on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 am.
RSOS results 2025: Official websites
- rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
- rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos
How to check and download the RSOS Class 10th & 12th results 2025?
- Visit the official website: rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click the link for RSOS 10th or 12th results 2025.
- Enter your roll number and required credentials.
- Click on Submit.
- Your results will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and print the results for future reference.
