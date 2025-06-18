Home / Education / News / RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 to release on June 19: Check steps to download

RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 to release on June 19: Check steps to download

RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 Date: The Rajasthan State Open School is set to announce the RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 tomorrow at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in. Here's how to check and download the results

RSOS Class 10 th and 12th results 2025 to be out on June 19
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025:  The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, will declare the RSOS Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 am. 
 
Students who appeared for the board exams will be able to access their results online at the official websites, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.
 
The Department of Education, Rajasthan, confirmed via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) that the results will be formally announced by Education Minister Madan Dilawar at Shiksha Sankul campus, Jaipur, at 11:30 am on the same day. Shortly after the official announcement, students will be able to view and download their mark sheets online.

RSOS 10th, 12th Exams 2025: Exam details

The RSOS exams were held during the March–May 2025 academic session.
According to Live Hindustan, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared:
  • Class 10: 53,501 students
  • Class 12: 49,503 students
The exams were conducted from April 21 to May 16, 2025.
 
However, due to India-Pakistan tensions, the exams were rescheduled in six districts: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur. In these areas, exams were conducted from May 28 to 30, 2025.

RSOS results 2025: Date and time

RSOS Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 will be releaesd on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 am. 

RSOS results 2025: Official websites

To ensure hassle-free access, RSOS has provided two official results portals:
  • rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos
Students should keep their roll numbers ready and log in as soon as the results are declared. In case of any errors in marks or login issues, they should immediately contact the RSOS authorities for resolution.

How to check and download the RSOS Class 10th & 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RSOS Class 10th & 12th results 2025:
  • Visit the official website: rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click the link for RSOS 10th or 12th results 2025.
  • Enter your roll number and required credentials.
  • Click on Submit.
  • Your results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the results for future reference.
For the latest updates and detailed information, students are advised to regularly visit the official RSOS websites.

Rajasthan Board resultsexam resultsStudent

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

