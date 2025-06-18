RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, will declare the RSOS Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 am.

Students who appeared for the board exams will be able to access their results online at the official websites, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

The Department of Education, Rajasthan, confirmed via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) that the results will be formally announced by Education Minister Madan Dilawar at Shiksha Sankul campus, Jaipur, at 11:30 am on the same day. Shortly after the official announcement, students will be able to view and download their mark sheets online.

RSOS 10th, 12th Exams 2025: Exam details The RSOS exams were held during the March–May 2025 academic session. According to Live Hindustan, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared: Class 10: 53,501 students

Class 12: 49,503 students The exams were conducted from April 21 to May 16, 2025. However, due to India-Pakistan tensions, the exams were rescheduled in six districts: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur. In these areas, exams were conducted from May 28 to 30, 2025. RSOS results 2025: Date and time RSOS Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 will be releaesd on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 am. RSOS results 2025: Official websites To ensure hassle-free access, RSOS has provided two official results portals: