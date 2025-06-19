Home / Education / News / IISC Bengaluru top univ for research excellence in non-IT & non-engineering

IISC Bengaluru top univ for research excellence in non-IT & non-engineering

Aiims in New Delhi and Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, take second and third places in Indian Institutional Ranking Framework's top 10 list for 2025

IISC Banglore, Indian institute of Science
“IISc secured the number one position, reaffirming its status as the country's leading center for scientific research | Image: Wikimedia Commons
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-run Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru, is this year’s best university for research excellence in the “non-IT & non-engineering” category, said Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) on Thursday.
 
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) in New Delhi and Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, are second and third in IIRF’s rankings. “IISc secured the number one position, reaffirming its status as the country's leading center for scientific research,” said IIRF, which ranked 10 universities.
 
“Aiims New Delhi was recognised for its immense contributions to medical research and health care and Bhabha Institute showcased the depth of India's scientific talent,” it said. 
 
“While IT [information technology] and engineering are crucial, the backbone of a nation's progress lies in its foundational scientific and medical research. This ranking was created to honor the institutions that lead in these critical areas—from developing life-saving medical treatments to ensuring our nation's food security through agricultural innovation.”
 
IIRF said in a press statement it evaluates and ranks over 2,500 institutions across the country. This year’s top ten list includes specialised centers of excellence such as the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi (ranked 4th), the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (ranked 5th), and the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (ranked 6th). 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Agniveer admit card 2025: Steps to download if you forgot your password

RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 to release Today, Check steps to download

Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 out today at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 out for graduate level exam at rrb.digialm.com

54 univs in QS World Universities list, India hits new high: Education min

Topics :AIIMSIndian Institute of Science IIScIISccollege rankings

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story